We’re 160 years old and have brought generations of New Zealanders the news that shapes their world.

We’ve been there as history was made, as battles were won, as bastards were knocked off.

But now, the New Zealand Herald has hit the big leagues.

Your Herald strode proudly onto the world stage via hit British quiz show The Chase, briefly taking the spotlight as the subject of an all too easy question in a quickfire round.

“The New Zealand Herald is a daily type of what publication?” asked host Bradley Walsh.

Contestant Sharlene did not waste a moment, telling Walsh that we are, of course, a newspaper.

(An award-winning newspaper and website and app.)

The episode screened this evening on NZ television and eagle-eyed Kiwis were quick to spot the mention of the Herald.

Onya Sharlene - The Chase contestant had the right answer when it come to a question about the NZ Herald.

Kiwis love The Chase, with thousands tuning in to test themselves against The Chasers.

It seems the show’s producers are clued in to their popularity in Aotearoa, regularly adding questions about Godzone.

Questions about our slang and our politicians have hit the headlines in the past and Kiwi contestants have also braved the Chasers.

Those Chasers are all celebrities here too, with Shaun “The Dark Destroyer” Wallace a repeat visitor to these shores.

“I love New Zealand, it’s a country I have great affection for,” Wallace, a diehard All Blacks fan, told the Herald earlier this year.

Asked why Kiwis love watching The Chase so much, Wallace humbly put it down to the skills of the show’s host.

“They love the show because of the host Bradley,” he said, adding it’s also down to “the personality of the Chasers, and it’s a great way for people to improve their knowledge at tea time.”

But when asked why he loves visiting New Zealand, Wallace said it’s not just the warm welcome he gets from Kiwi fans or the “amazing scenery” - he loves going head-to-head with Kiwi trivia buffs.

“They’ve beaten me on more than one occasion,” he admitted.

Well, we all certainly got one question right tonight.



