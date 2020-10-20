Mike Puru: What makes TV quiz show The Chase so addictive?

The stars of The Chase: Mark "The Beast" Labbett, Anne "The Governess" Hegerty, host Bradley Walsh, Paul "The Sinnerman" Sinha, Jenny "The Vixen" Ryan and Shaun "The Dark Destroyer" Wallace. Photo / Supplied

OPINION:

For a lot of people, the first time was probably messy. There were most likely questions about how this show worked before the actual quiz questions were even attempted, but like a new pair of shoes, it got more comfortable and before you knew it, you become addicted to the phenomenon that is The Chase.

Ratings figures show an average 323,000 people tune into the 5pm show each day , which considering it's just a quiz show with some cash on the line, begs the question: what makes it so popular?

We have had quiz shows on TV for years, some come and go, some get revived only to disappear again, but there's something about The Chase that has got Kiwis hooked in a time free-to-air TV desperately needed it.

The host, Bradley Walsh, no doubt plays a huge role in connecting with viewers and more importantly the contestants. His quips and jokes with everyday UK contestants are sometimes a little un-PC, but he is from an era where you didn't have to be so precious, so he gets away with it, he basically says what you're thinking at home and would say to your partner, but would never say in public.

Missing a few teeth, building a shed to get away from the wife or being judged on a loud flamboyant shirt – he doesn't care. He brings it up. His job is to relax you before you play, and that includes the home player as well. He's a good bloke, the type you would invite to a BBQ because he would get on with everyone.

Part of the appeal, I think, is the ability to be able to test your own general knowledge without being judged on dumb answers, those brain farts we have when blurting out a completely wrong guess.

Many times I have yelled an answer out with full confidence only to find out I don't know the difference between a continent and a country. The shame of doing that in a pub quiz surrounded by workmates would be mortifying, but sitting on my couch at home it doesn't really matter.

The Chase UK host Bradley Walsh and Anne "The Governess" Hegerty, one of the chasers on the quiz show. Photo / Supplied

I've heard stories of flatmates using The Chase as the determining factor on who is responsible for cooking dinner, there's people in apartments who, armed with a cheap bottle of wine, get together and have a break from life over an episode which usually sparks conversations about some of the topics you are questioned on.

I'm not saying this is the be all and end all of TV quiz shows. but it has certainly captured the nation in a way not seen since "It's in the Bag".

In a world where information is just a Google search away, it's fascinating how, for some, our individual quest for intelligence is measured by hearing the phrase "it's a one question shootout".

I feel proud when I get more questions right than the contestant in the quick-fire round.

It's made me confident to join my mates at a pub quiz and it's taught me a bit about history, geography and politics. It's also taught me the answer to any pop art question is usually Andy Warhol.

Croatia, Cyprus, China, Australia, Israel and Norway are among the 13 countries around the world that have attempted or still have their own version of The Chase airing to large TV audiences. A new American version is about to start, proving our hungry appetite for quiz shows continues to grow.

Pub quiz nights are busier than ever in New Zealand, and I've even noticed Sky Sport playing quiz questions on TV in the absence of any sport to feed our addiction.

Luckily in New Zealand we continue to get the British version of The Chase and there are no plans for a local production. Yes it would be nice to have a few less " UK" questions, but I think the appeal of Bradley Walsh and "The Chasers" we have come to know make this simple quiz show much more enjoyable so there's probably no need to roll out a NZ version, which no doubt would get slammed by the critics as tacky and cheap, until everyone in the UK has been a contestant at least once, and that's going to take some time.

In what has been a crazy year, The Chase has provided a welcome escape for many Kiwis and hopefully made people feel a little wiser – more engaged and confident in conversations - even if you did laugh at the name of German alpine skier Fanny Chmelar.

• Mike Puru is a presenter on The Hits.