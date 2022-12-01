Some viewers felt that the New Zealand politics question was unfair. Video / TVNZ

The Chase host Bradley Walsh has angered viewers after refusing to accept a contestant’s answer following a blunder involving a question about New Zealand.

The host was accused of being incredibly harsh after not giving the contestants a point over a slight mispronunciation.

Sally and Greg were playing against Chase star Paul Sinha for the chance to win £11,000.

They appeared to answer a question about New Zealand correctly, only to be cruelly denied by Walsh.

“Which woman is the MP for Mt Albert in New Zealand?” Walsh asked the Sinnerman.

The chaser then stumbled, answering “Julia Gil [Gillard], oh no,” before realising he got the answer wrong.

Walsh then turned to the contestants asking them the same question.

Bradley Walsh was under fire for harshly denying the contestants a point after they mispronounced Jacinda Ardern's name as 'Jacinta'. Photo / ITV

Sally is then seen asking fellow contestant Greg whether he agrees the answer is Jacinta Ardern.

“Jacinta Ardern, shall we go for that?” she asks before turning to Walsh to lock in “Jacinta Ardern.”

To their shock, Walsh denies them a point, saying: “Sorry, I can’t give it to you. It’s Jacinda, not Jacinta.”

Viewers were outraged at Walsh as they fumed that the decision was unfair. Many took to Twitter to comment.

“BRADLEY .. that was not fair you should have given that answer Jacinta jacinda fgs #TheChase,” one said.

Another added: “#thechase effssake Brad could be the way they pronounce it.”

Kiwis also weighed in on the matter, with some pointing out they also mispronounced the Prime Minister’s last name.

“And why can no overseas presenter or even reporter manage to pronounce ‘Ardern’? They all seem to naturally say ‘Ardin’,” one wrote.

Another joked: “Ah yes, our PM Jacinta Arden who took over from John Keys. Who could forget.”

It’s not the first time Ardern has featured on The Chase.

In a past episode, Ardern was the answer to the question “which world leader worked for Tony Blair”.







