Shaun Wallace met with All Blacks coach Scott Robertson and players Sam Cane and Will Jordan. Photo / X @theshaunwallace

The Chase star met with several leading All Blacks after their decisive victory over England at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr stadium at the weekend.

Shaun “The Dark Destroyer” Wallace has returned to New Zealand one year after his last visit and the iconic “Chaser” was treated to a special audience with the All Blacks.

Wallace - who is one of the six Chasers from the popular British television quiz show The Chase - is touring Aotearoa and hosting charity events in regional centres across the motu (country) in partnership with Sky’s trivia and quiz company Believe It Or Not (Bion).

The first Evening with Shaun Wallace event was held on July 5 at Queenstown’s Memorial Centre.

In between that and his Dunedin show on July 7, Wallace spent his Saturday night at Forsyth Barr Stadium where he witnessed the All Blacks beating England with a 16-15 match score.