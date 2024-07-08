Advertisement
The Chase’s Shaun Wallace meets with All Blacks after Dunedin match

Shaun Wallace met with All Blacks coach Scott Robertson and players Sam Cane and Will Jordan. Photo / X @theshaunwallace

The Chase star met with several leading All Blacks after their decisive victory over England at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr stadium at the weekend.

Shaun “The Dark Destroyer” Wallace has returned to New Zealand one year after his last visit and the iconic “Chaser” was treated to a special audience with the All Blacks.

Wallace - who is one of the six Chasers from the popular British television quiz show The Chase - is touring Aotearoa and hosting charity events in regional centres across the motu (country) in partnership with Sky’s trivia and quiz company Believe It Or Not (Bion).

The first Evening with Shaun Wallace event was held on July 5 at Queenstown’s Memorial Centre.

In between that and his Dunedin show on July 7, Wallace spent his Saturday night at Forsyth Barr Stadium where he witnessed the All Blacks beating England with a 16-15 match score.

After the game, Wallace had the opportunity to meet up with All Blacks coach Scott Robertson and players Sam Cane and Will Jordan, who presented a special gift to the visiting quiz master.

Wallace was gifted an All Blacks jersey from the team. Photo / X @theshaunwallace
“An honour to meet #NewZealand Coach, Scott ‘Razor’ Robertson, Sam Cane, the 2023 World Cup Captain & Will Jordan, Top Try Scorer at the #Rugby Union World Cup 2023,” Wallace posted on X alongside photos of the event.

“Then, to be presented with an @allblacks jersey whilst in New Zealand ... just another day at the office for me,” he continued.

Speaking to the Herald when he visited in 2023, Wallace said Aotearoa is “a country I have great affection for”, with “amazing scenery” and friendly locals who enjoy challenging him intellectually.

“They’ve beaten me on more than one occasion,” Wallace said at the time.

“I most definitely rate New Zealanders as well above average in terms of their knowledge on the world quizzing stage.”

During his last visit in 2023, Wallace raised more than $80,000 for local charity through quiz events in partnership with Bion.

