Lewis, also a one-time Hamilton mayoral candidate, Auckland mayoral candidate, former stripper, escort, OnlyFans model and ex-lover of All Black Aaron Smith, sold the underwear she was wearing during the game at auction for $4010.

She also read the news naked on TV, filming for Alt TV’s Naked News Flash in 2008.

Lewis then tried to become a police officer with the Northern Territory Police, but after they rejected her, she accused the force of discriminating against her because of her past work.

Lewis met her policeman-lover on dating app Tinder in November 2024, the Daily Mail reported. She was initially reluctant to meet him because of his job.

She told him about her past sex work when they met.

“On our first date, I was very honest about my life and what I do for a living. I am a sex worker, so I wanted him to know that,” she told the Daily Mail.

“Me being a sex worker didn’t bother him. He said that he had seen a lot being a police officer," she told the outlet.

All went well until she started getting “creepy” messages from him and decided to split.

Lewis said she was in a hotel carpark on her way to a dinner party when she got a text from him saying, “nice white sneakers”.

“I was so confused, because I hadn’t sent him a photo,” she told the Daily Mail.

“And then he said, ‘Look up - CCTV. Wave! I’m watching you on the cameras.”

Lewis said she “kind of laughed”.

“Not because it was funny, but as a nervous thing. I actually thought that’s kind of creepy.”

With plans to meet after the dinner party, Lewis told the policeman she would be running late because she was hitting red lights. He allegedly told her he already knew because he had been watching.

She claimed to the Daily Mail he once showed her a hidden camera disguised as a rock, and another time showed her a CCTV feed on his mobile phone.

Lewis reported the policeman after feeling she had no choice. She said she is worried her salacious history might undermine her complaint and that the man’s bosses may not take it seriously.

