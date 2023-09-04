The Chase quizmaster Shaun Wallace has been accused of "letting contestants through" because he got several questions wrong in a recent episode. Photo / ITV

A recent episode of popular game show The Chase reportedly angered viewers and led to accusations of “fixing” after professional quiz star Shaun Wallace made several odd errors.

The episode, which aired in the UK last week, showed a group of hopeful quiz contestants pitted against Chaser Shaun Wallace.

But, after making some surprising errors, including letting one contestant take home £37,000 ($78,000), fans were left wondering if The Dark Destroyer was having an “off day” or if there was something more sinister at hand.

According to The Mirror, the lucky contestant, a man named John, was just one point away from being caught by Wallace but when he shocked audiences and got his question wrong, John took home the whopping sum.

More errors were to befall The Dark Destroyer later in the round as a second contestant stepped up to see Wallace stumble over questions and let her slide into the final.

But Wallace’s losing streak wasn’t over yet. When another contestant was pitted against him, the quiz master answered another question wrong, again eliciting shock from viewers who took to social media to comment on the surprising outcome.

Some accused the Chaser of intentionally letting the contestants through while others took pity on Wallace and decided he’d just had an off day.

One fan took to Twitter to comment: “Wrong answers from Shaun after round 3: 4,” and posted a photo with the caption: “I mean that’s bad.”

Another claimed “Shaun let her through” while another commented: “Three wrong in a row there for Shaun. Could have caught her.”

And one viewer didn’t hold back their anger towards the usually popular quiz star: ”4 wrong answers. FFS Shaun!”

Wallace is an “original” Chaser, having joined the show in 2009. A typically private character, he has made his love and impressive knowledge of rugby known.

Last week he posted a photo of himself meeting All Black Aaron Smith ahead of the Rugby World Cup in France.