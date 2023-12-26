Bradley Walsh is the much-loved host of The Chase. Photo / ITV

It’s an off occasion when even the Chasers don’t know the answer to a question, but it happened this week.

The Chase has become a much-loved game for many TV watchers with Mark Labbett, Paul Sinha, Anne Hergerty, Shaun Wallace, Jenny Ryan and Darragh Ennis shocking viewers with their vast knowledge, however there is one question not even they could answer.

The Mirror has reported that the show - which gives contestants the chance to go home with a big pay cheque, included a question that stumped the Chaser so much that they had to pass.

When asked “Kirrin Island is the setting in books by which children’s author?” the Chaser was forced to pass on the question.

The stars of Beat the Chasers: Mark "The Beast" Labbett, Anne "The Governess" Hegerty, Bradley Walsh, Paul "The Sinnerman" Sinha, Jenny "The Vixen" Ryan and Shaun "The Dark Destroyer" Wallace. Photo / TVNZ

The answer turned out to be Enid Blyton.

While it is rare, it’s not the first time a Chaser has gotten a question wrong.

The Sun shared some questions the Chasers could not answer, including: “In accounting, PBT stands for Profit Before... what?”

The answer turned out to be “Tax”.

Another question they weren’t able to answer was “Sophie Ellis-Bextor beat which Spice Girl to Number One in 2000?” The answer was the woman of the moment, “Victoria Beckham”.

See the full list of questions and answers below.

The Chase is a popular game show that gets a regular audience of three to five million people and has become one of the most successful and longest-running game shows on UK television.

The show includes multiple rounds with the first being the “cash builder” where the contestants have one minute to answer as many questions as they can.

The Chase UK host Bradley Walsh with Anne Hergerty, aka, The Governess.

After the first round, they move to the “head-to-head” round where they have to answer questions while competing against the chaser.

The contestant can then choose a high or low offer before moving to a seven-step board to answer more questions. If they answer wrong, the chaser has the chance to eliminate them.

If the contestant gets through the difficult rounds, they move to the final chase where a group of contestants work together to answer as many questions as they can in two minutes.

Once their time is up, the Chaser does the same and if the Chaser gets a question wrong, the contestant is given the chance to give another answer.

Questions

Mrs Wilberforce is the old lady in what Ealing comedy film?

Kirrin Island is the setting in books by which children’s author?

Kay Prosper is the British star of what combat sport?

Who played Amy Silver in the TV drama series Vigil ?

? How many times did Yuri Gagarin orbit the Earth in Vostok 1?

Actress Joyce Frankenberg is better known by what name?

A waste bin features on the logo of what UK charity?

The town of Hemel Hempstead is on what canal?

In accounting, PBT stands for Profit Before... what?

Euskara Batua is the standard form of what Iberian language?

Which American won seven Olympic swimming golds in 1972?

Defy is a men’s fragrance by what US fashion house?

In the 1985 US film, which group of friends never say die?

Sophie Ellis-Bextor beat which Spice Girl to Number One in 2000?

Summer was the first zombie to be killed in what TV series?

