Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are expecting. Photo / Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are expecting their first child.

Waterhouse, the 31-year-old model, actress and singer who has been in a relationship with actor Pattinson since 2018, announced the news during a performance at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City over the weekend by opening her coat and flashing her baby bump to the audience.

Waterhouse pointed to her bump as she told the crowd: “I’m extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on ... I’m not sure if it’s working.”

The former catwalk star recently opened up about the couple’s relationship, admitting she’s shocked that she’s been so happy for the past five years.

She told the Sunday Times newspaper: “I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I’m going back to see him. Then he’ll come out for a couple of days. I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years.

“I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me. We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious.”

Suki Waterhouse appears to announce she’s pregnant with first child with Robert Pattinson at the Corona Capital festival. pic.twitter.com/BRBIpmNnW8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 20, 2023

The couple took their romance to the next level earlier this year when they moved into together and Waterhouse credited Pattinson with being “so accepting” of her mess.

Speaking on Apple’s Driven Minds: A Type 7 podcast, she explained: “I’ve been having such a crushing weight of anxiety because I’ve moved. I wasn’t there for the move, so everything just got boxed up and sent ... [It was a challenge because] I’ve moved in with my boyfriend now, and I always used to live alone.

“It doesn’t feel like that much of a crazy thing. And I’m very lucky because he is so accepting of the mess and the chaos. He never says anything about it. He kind of thinks it’s like, charming. So I’m very lucky for that.”

Additional reporting by NZ Herald



