Jason Momoa is officially off the market, with the star confirming his new relationship three years after splitting from actress Lisa Bonet.

The Aquaman actor made things Instagram-official with fellow movie star Adria Arjona today, posting a slew of pictures from his recent trip to Japan.

In a number of snaps, Momoa could be seen embracing the Puerto Rican actress and posing with her while sporting a large smile on his face.

He captioned the carousel of pictures: “Japan, you are a dream come true you blew my mind [sic].”

“We’re so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor”, he concluded.

While this is a first glimpse into Momoa’s relationship with the actress, who has appeared in movies such as Hit Man, Morbius and 6 Underground, he confirmed earlier this month he was seeing someone romantically.

“I am very much in a relationship,” he revealed on stage while attending Basingstoke Comic Con in the UK on May 11, adding, “You’ll find out very soon.”

The Game of Thrones star’s new romance comes just over two years since he and his estranged wife Bonet announced their separation after four years of marriage and 10 years of love.

The former couple, who share Lola, 16, and Nakoa-Wolf, 15, wrote in a joint Instagram statement in January 2022: “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times. A revolution is unfolding and our family is no exception - feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring.”

They went on, “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other - to be who we are learning to become. Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life and our children. Teaching our children what’s possible - living the prayer. May love prevail.”

Bonet’s divorce filing this year listed their date of separation as October 7, 2020.