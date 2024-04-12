Jason Momoa and Jack Black pose for picture after wrapping filming for Minecraft. Photo / @prideofgypsies

Jason Momoa has shared another heartwarming tribute to New Zealand, expressing his love for Aotearoa.

Yesterday, the Aquaman star posted a slew of pictures on Instagram, including a snap with fellow actor and pal Jack Black. The pair have been in New Zealand working on the movie Minecraft, which wrapped filming this week.

In the caption, Momoa thanked the cast and crew of the film, while also sharing a tribute to Aotearoa.

“Minecraft we are wrapping,” shared Momoa. “All my aloha to my crew and cast. Unbelievable movie experience truly one of the greatest times of my life. Too many laughs.

“I love this country. Aotearoa New Zealand you are magical. Mahalo for letting me film here.”

He added: “Special present to our crew from @slowtide and @soill in support of @peoplesfundofmaui.”

Momoa then shared an initiative that he’d been working on to raise funds for Maui in Hawaii, which was devastated by wildfires in August last year.

“We’ve restocked all of our @dahuiofficial line and all proceeds will benefit families in Lāhaina. Please check it out online,” he shared.

“Mahalo uncle eddie @dahuiofficial for hand delivering 50k cash to families in need. All my aloha, j.”

Momoa has been spotted at various spots across the country in the past few months, popping into Rotorua’s Wai Ariki Hot Springs & Spa in March and taking Black for dinner at Tanuki’s Cave in Auckland.

Actor Jason Momoa was seen filming at Wynyard Quarter, Auckland, in February. Photo / Michael Craig

The star has also shared an array of photographs from around New Zealand while filming the second instalment of On The Roam.

On The Roam’s first season saw Momoa travel around the US to meet extraordinary individuals blazing their path as craftsmen, motorcycle fabricators, musicians and even athletes. Now, it seems the actor is shooting the second season of the TV series here in New Zealand.



