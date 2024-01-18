Jack Black paid a visit to our shores – to the surprise of one lucky fan (and All Black) Caleb Clarke. Photo / Getty Images

The actors are all set to star in the upcoming Minecraft movie, which will be shot in New Zealand. Ahead of filming kicking off, Jack Black paid a visit to our shores – to the surprise of one lucky fan (and All Black) Caleb Clarke.

The Hollywood superstar and funnyman Jack Black, who Kiwis love, made a famous fan’s day last week.

Last Saturday, All Blacks winger Caleb Clarke posted a picture of himself poolside with The School of Rock star on his Instagram story.

“The Legend Himself,” wrote Clarke on Instagram. “My cousins and I grew up watching all of his movies. Literally on top of the world right now.”

Caleb Clarke posted a picture of himself poolside with Jack Black on his Instagram story. Photo / Instagram, @gaaalebglaaarke

Sources tell Spy that Black, 54, was in Auckland for a whistle-stop visit for the upcoming filming of Jason Momoa’s vehicle Minecraft.

The movie from production companies Warner Bros and Legendary is a live-action feature film take on the sandbox game developed by Mojang Studios — the second highest-selling videogame of all time.

Two weeks ago, Black confirmed reports he had joined the Minecraft cast posting a picture of himself reading Minecraft Basics to Instagram, writing “an actor prepares”.

On the Golden Globes red carpet last week, Black revealed he was excited about the movie and working with Momoa.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star, will be reunited with Jarred Hess, director of his wrestling movie, Nacho Libre, who is reportedly directing Minecraft.

On Thursday, entertainment bible Deadline reported The White Lotus star, double-Emmy-award-winning actor Jennifer Coolidge had also joined the cast.

The movie revolves around the malevolent Ender Dragon setting out on a path of destruction, prompting a young girl and her group of unlikely adventurers to set out to save the Overworld. Other cast members include 21-year-old Netflix star Emma Myers, also reportedly starring in the film, in which Momoa is working as both a producer and talent.

Myers played Enid Sinclair on Netflix’s Wednesday and is starring in the streaming giant’s Family Switch. Also thought to be starring are Danielle Brooks of The Color Purple and Sebastian Eugene Hansen of Lisey’s Story.

On the Golden Globes red carpet last week Jack Black (right) revealed he was excited about the movie and working with Momoa. Photo / Getty Images

Black departed Auckland and attended the Critic’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles this week, where his movie The Super Mario Bros. Movie was nominated for Best Original Song.

Sources tell Spy that Black, Momoa and all the film’s stars are due in the city in the coming weeks — with filming due to start at studios out west in early February.

It’s been nearly 20 years since Black filmed Peter Jackson’s King Kong in Wellington, a place Black said he was in tears to leave.

In 2013, Black returned to New Zealand with a nationwide tour of his comedy rock act Tenacious D, made up of himself and Kyle Gass, after the duo had a run supporting Foo Fighters in NZ and Australia in 2011.

On the tour, Black and Glass presented the weather on Breakfast and the comedic musician also endeared himself to Kiwis with acts of kindness.

In 2022, Black kept that kindness to Kiwis going with a shoutout to Palmerston North Intermediate Normal School which was holding its production School of Rock.

Black sent a video message to the school, which was shown to the children at the show’s opening.

“Hey, you rule the school and you rock the block. I just wanted to wish you luck, send you good vibes and rock’n’roll spirit. Go get it.”