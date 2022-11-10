Jack Black send video to Palmerston North Intermediate Normal School as they get ready to perform their production of Andrew Lloyd-Webber’s “School of Rock”. Video / Palmerston North Intermediate Normal School

Jack Black send video to Palmerston North Intermediate Normal School as they get ready to perform their production of Andrew Lloyd-Webber’s “School of Rock”. Video / Palmerston North Intermediate Normal School

Looks like Jack Black is still inspiring school rock bands.

A Palmerston North school is set to take the stage for their School of Rock production and the American actor had a very special message for them.

In a video posted to the school’s Facebook account, the star said he heard about their upcoming production after one of the parents of the kids reached out and he couldn’t help but share a message of support for the youngsters.

“It’s me Jack Black, I heard you were doing School of Rock. Are you doing School of Rock?” he exclaimed. “That rules.”

“Hey, you rule the school and you rock the block and I just wanted to wish you luck, I wanted to send you good vibes and rock ‘n’ roll spirit.

“Go get it! And don’t forget…there’s no way you can stop, the School of Rock,” he sang in the beloved tone fans have come to know and love.

School of Rock was released in 2004 and quickly earned rave reviews for its endearing storyline. The film went on to earn eight awards and 23 nominations including a Grammy and Golden Globes nomination. It also held the title of the highest-grossing music-themed comedy for over 10 years until it was defeated by Pitch Perfect 2 in 2015.

Speaking to 1 News, Hamish Ruawai, the school’s principal, said he and the students were “stunned” by the video message adding, “when we see Palmerston North being mentioned along with a famous actor it makes us feel really wonderful, really blessed”.

It’s not the first time the 53-year-old actor has reached out to fans of the hit film. Fox News reported he sang to a terminally ill 15-year-old fan in a heartwarming video that was shared on social media.

The teenager met Black at the Layla Paige and Friends Walk for TrinityKids Care charity event in California early last month and told Black School of Rock was his favourite movie.

The confession provoked Black to quickly get into his character from the film, Dewey Finn, and start singing a song bringing many who watched the interaction to tears.