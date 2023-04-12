Nintendo's videogame icons Mario and Luigi leap onto the big screen in The Super Mario. Bros. Movie. In cinemas now.

The Box Office Top 5

This week’s most popular movies

5: The Pope’s Exorcist

Russell Crowe gets biblical in this supernatural horror as a Vespa-riding priest who finds himself waging a bloody holy war against demons while unravelling a mystery at the Vatican.

4: Air

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck net a slam dunk with their biopic showing how a small shoe company called Nike and a rookie basketball player named Michael Jordan teamed up to become the GOATs in their respective fields.

3: John Wick: Chapter 4

Keanu Reeves pulls on the bullet-proof suit - yes, suit - in the latest instalment in the increasingly ridiculous-but-no-less-thrilling-for-it, action franchise about a retired assassin seeking deadly vengeance on some puppy killers.

2:Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves

Chris Pine, aka the Star Trek movies Captain Kirk, leads this big-budget crowd-pleaser that’s based on the popular tabletop roleplaying game. It’s been described as a “silly, swaggering, swashbuckler” so pretty much perfect for families these rainy school holidays.

1: The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Nintendo’s videogame icon makes the leap onto the big screen in this candy-coloured animated adventure that sees the two plumbing brothers rescuing a princess from a big lizard. The action takes place in the Mushroom Kingdom which could be a hint to how this bizarre concept was created...





The Top 5 Albums

This week’s best-selling and most-streamed albums.

Melanie Martinez enters the charts with her new album Portals.

5: The Highlights - The Weeknd

In the age of playlists, you wouldn’t think there’d be much need for compilation albums, especially ones that bring no new songs or remixes to the table like, say, this one. But this barebones collection of the Canadian pop star’s biggest hits has proven more sticky than a baby with a jar of honey as it’s stuck around in the charts for a massive 114 weeks.

4: One Thing At A Time - Morgan Wallen

Good ol’ country boy - and ex-The Voice contestant - hoes down to no. 4 this week.

3: SOS - SZA

One critic described this album as “long [and] ambitious”. Two words you could also use to describe its 17-week hot streak in the charts.

2: The Record - Boygenius

The indie supergroup consisting of singer-songwriters Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus head straight to the top of the class with an album of indie-heartbreak anthems that one critic said showcased “their unified musical genius”.

1: Portals - Melanie Martinez

The pop outsider recently said this album is based on “past-life-regression therapy books” and that the record charts the death of her “Cry Baby” character and the rebirth of herself as an artist - albeit an artist with four eyes, a cat mouth and fairy wings. Must’ve been a helluva book...