Jennifer Coolidge was awkwardly asked to leave the stage at the Emmy Awards after she took the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in The White Lotus.

As the actress took the stage to share her acceptance speech, she began a long list of thanking those who helped her along the way.

This included the show’s creator Mike White and co-stars in the show.

The Emmys are taking a unique spin this year with its host Anthony Anderson bringing his serious-faced mother in to hold up a sign acknowledging award winners to wrap up their speeches when they go on for too long.

Although it seemed unserious at first, Anderson’s mother began to display her sign as Coolidge’s speech dragged on longer than expected, telling her to “wrap it up.”

Jennifer Coolidge, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for The White Lotus

The actress continued by saying, “I want to thank all the evil gays,” in reference to her character and others in The White Lotus.

But her speech apparently fell short as she tried to begin another story before Anderson’s mother’s interruptions eventually led her to finish and exit the stage.

The execution of the joke ended up more awkward than one would’ve expected; Coolidge appeared to be frazzled by Anderson’s mother and her speech seemed to come out different than intended.

The awkward interaction seemed to cause some confusion in the crowd and on screen, with viewers taking to social media to complain.

this bit with Anthony Anderson's mom cutting people's speeches off is not cute at all #Emmys — Caitlin (@caitlingilbs) January 16, 2024

Anthony Anderson’s mom interrupting Jennifer Coolidge’s speech wasn’t funny. The whole bit isn’t funny. Give her the giant hook #Emmys2024 #Emmys — Monica - Hibernation Era 🐻🍁 🛌 (@VintageWingnut1) January 16, 2024

I think the shtick of Anthony Anderson's mom yelling at folks to #WrapItUp is gonna get old real quick. Her yelling at Jennifer Coolidge was so awkward to watch. #emmys #emmys2024 — Nihara Nichelle (@NiharaNichelle) January 16, 2024

Matthew Macfadyen of Succession landed the following award, winning the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award for his role in the show.

Aside from the awkward interactions unfolding between Anderson’s mother and the A-list stars on stage, there have been some particular favourites racking up the Emmys.

So far, Succession has taken out three awards, keeping up with its award season sweep.

The Bear has been gathering significant success as the night continues; both its stars and the show itself have won six awards.

Netflix’s Beef is sharing similar success, also racking up five awards for the night so far.



