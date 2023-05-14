Jason Momoa attended the Fast X red carpet at Sylvia Park on Saturday, greeted by a flurry of fans and New Zealand icons alike, to watch the much-anticipated film premiere.

The Herald caught up with Momoa ahead of his big night to pick the star’s brain about his experience working on the film and his time discovering the hidden treasures of Aotearoa.

The movie star was amped to attend the screening event, not only for the box of popcorn waiting for him at the theatre (although that was a big contender) but also because he hadn’t watched the movie himself yet.

“I’m excited to see it. I feel like everyone has seen it so far”, says Momoa.

“I really wanted to add something to a beautiful franchise. When you get to 10 movies - which is unheard of - there’s a fanbase that demands it to be better and better. It is an honour to be a part of it, and I hope you like what we have created and done together. May it continue on.”

Fast X is the tenth instalment of the Fast & Furious film franchise and sees Momoa play the unpredictable and unhinged Dante: the film’s vengeful villain.

When asked, looking back at his large array of past films, if he preferred playing the hero or the baddie, Momoa admitted, “Well, right now the villain, because I just haven’t played it in a very long time.”

Momoa smiled when looking back on his filming experience.

“I got to do some pretty crazy stuff and pretty insane things, so it was a wonderful time”, the Aquaman star said. “Every day was just so... I haven’t been able to play like that on anything before.”

And as for his favourite Fast X cast member, Momoa isn’t afraid to name and shame when it comes to his buddies.

“Probably Vin [Diesel] - he’s probably my work bestie. But I had a lot of fun with Charlize [Theron].”

Momoa has spent the last few months discovering New Zealand while filming Yenedakine (Chief of War): a television series based on the true story of a warrior chief caught up in the colonisation of Hawaii in the late 1700s.

“I’ve been able to travel a bit around the North”, says Momoa. “We’re going to the Coromandel this week, and we’ll have motorcycles so we’ll be able to ride around the mountains there.”

“Bay of Islands was insane up there. We went to some beautiful maraes and met some really amazing people. But even locally around here [Auckland], all the different farms we’ve been to like Bethells ... the different maraes we got to go to and the blessings ... It’s wonderful down here.

“I wanna try to get down to the South Island and bring my kids, because Queenstown knows I love it very much down there, and Wānaka, and all around there.”

Hollywood star Jason Momoa attends the Fast X premiere at Sylvia Park in Auckland. Photo / Sylvia Whinray

What’s more, a certain Kiwi classic had the movie star’s approval: a meat pie. The actor’s favourite New Zealand snack and go-to lunchtime treat was the humble pie, and it was an extremely relatable pick for the Hollywood star.

Among the many different Kiwi landscapes and delicacies to swoon over, Momoa is known to love another Kiwi national treasure: the All Blacks.

No stranger to sharing a few beers with the team, Momoa didn’t hesitate when picking a favourite All Black.

Jason Momoa and Tana Umaga attend a Fast X Special New Zealand Fan Screening. Photo / Getty Images

“Tana Umaga. Tana’s my favourite, and Kees Meeuws is one of my favourites too. Tama is going to come tonight, so I’m excited to have him and his family there tonight.

“Ofa [Tuʻungafasi] is also one of my dear friends - he’s like a brother - and he’ll bring his family tonight too.”

Fast X will debut in New Zealand cinemas on May 18.