Jason Momoa is filming something “epic” on Auckland’s Viaduct this morning - and it includes a hen’s party.

Taking to Instagram in the early hours of the morning, the much-loved Hollywood actor shared a video of himself wearing an All Blacks-branded hoodie as he walked around the popular area with an entourage, telling fans he had something to share with them.

“Aloha kakahiaka,” the star began the short video with a Hawaiian greeting adding, “It is 5.30am in New Zealand right now I’m about ready to do some epic s*** with my friends,” he began grinning as he continued to say he has some “really amazing news” but insisted he has to wait before saying anything.

A crew member on set told the Herald that there was a hen’s party that ended up in Commercial Bay who were spotted by Momoa’s team. The actor and his team reportedly asked the party to appear in their shoot as extras.

It remains unclear what the actor was filming at Auckland’s Wynyard Crossing Bridge, however, it may be in relation to his show, On The Roam, as he announced on his Instagram story that it is returning for a second season.

“Most importantly we got season two On The Roam finale tonight,” he said in the short clip.

“We’re pretty hyped about it and we’ve also got season two which is just like the biggest honour so thankful that everyone liked it and we poured our heart into it so thank you very much,”

The star signed off saying, “I can’t wait to announce this amazing news but for now check out the finale, thanks for the support and stay tuned.”

On The Roam is a TV series in which Momoa travels around the US to meet extraordinary individuals blazing their own path in craftsmen, motorcycle fabricators, musicians and even athletes.

The shoot may however be unrelated to the actor’s show as he is currently in the country filming his new movie, Minecraft.

The movie from production companies Warner Bros and Legendary is a live-action feature film take on the sandbox game developed by Mojang Studios — the second highest-selling videogame of all time. Jack Black, The White Lotus star and double-Emmy-award-winning actor Jennifer Coolidge will also star in the film directed by Jarred Hess.

Another hint as to what he is filming could be his All Blacks-branded hoodie he was seen wearing on camera.

Last week, Momoa took to Instagram telling fans about the All Blacks v Fiji game that will take place at San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium later this year.

“Everyone please listen to this, I am in New Zealand right now, look how beautiful that is,” he said flipping the camera to show Rangitoto Island in the distance.

“We’re down here shooting Minecraft and I needed to go to my friends with this amazing idea where I wanted to get the All Blacks - my favourite team of all time, to finally come to the US and finally play on US soil, and they listened to me.”

He then encouraged fans to get involved in the match and buy tickets.

The early morning shoot may be another promotion for the game which is taking place on Friday, July 19.

