Prominent television presenter Hilary Barry will be off-screen for a number of weeks after going on leave for a medical procedure.

TVNZ confirmed Barry was taking medical leave in a statement.

“TVNZ’s position is that we do not comment on presenter leave. Our presenters, like anyone else should be afforded privacy around the leave they take,” TVNZ said.

Hilary Barry (left) and Jeremy Wells co-host TVNZ's Seven Sharp.

“With Hilary’s permission however, we’re letting you know that she has taken some time off for a medical procedure.”