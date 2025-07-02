Barry is understood to be recovering well and “is looking forward to being back on the Seven Sharp couch next month”.
“Hilary is an immensely popular presenter, one of our most recognisable faces and we understand her absence may cause some concern for viewers over the coming weeks.”
This is the second spell of prolonged leave from her hosting duties Barry has had this year.
The popular presenter was absent from Seven Sharp from mid-April to mid-May, posting on Facebook on May 10: “I’ve been absent lately, marking a significant milestone in my favourite person’s life. He loves a good hike so that’s what we did.”
Barry has fronted Seven Sharp since 2018 and currently co-hosts the 7pm broadcast with Jeremy Wells.