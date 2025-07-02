Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

TVNZ’s Hilary Barry takes leave for medical procedure, back next month

Tyson Beckett
By
Multimedia Journalist - Premium Lifestyle·NZ Herald·
Quick Read

TV personality Hilary Barry found her AI self was being used to front a weight loss gummy scam. She went and spoke with Danielle. Video / TVNZ

Prominent television presenter Hilary Barry will be off-screen for a number of weeks after going on leave for a medical procedure.

TVNZ confirmed Barry was taking medical leave in a statement.

“TVNZ’s position is that we do not comment on presenter leave. Our presenters, like anyone else should be afforded

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment