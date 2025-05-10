Seven Sharp fans were left pondering over Hilary Barry’s conspicuous absence from the current affairs show in recent weeks.
Now she has revealed she is returning to the TV – and the reason she left.
“I’ve been absent lately marking a significant milestone in my favourite person’s life. He loves a good hike so that’s what we did,” Barry, who co-hosts Seven Sharp with Jeremy Wells, wrote on her Facebook page on Saturday morning.
“It was lovely, but I did miss you and I also missed that fella I share the couch with. Please don’t tell him because he’ll be unbearable! See you Monday.”
The post has accumulated more than 4000 reactions and includes a photo of the 55-year-old wrapped up in outdoor gear while on a hike.