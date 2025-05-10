Hilary Barry will be back on Seven Sharp on Monday after taking a break to go on a "good hike".

Seven Sharp fans were left pondering over Hilary Barry’s conspicuous absence from the current affairs show in recent weeks.

Now she has revealed she is returning to the TV – and the reason she left.

“I’ve been absent lately marking a significant milestone in my favourite person’s life. He loves a good hike so that’s what we did,” Barry, who co-hosts Seven Sharp with Jeremy Wells, wrote on her Facebook page on Saturday morning.

“It was lovely, but I did miss you and I also missed that fella I share the couch with. Please don’t tell him because he’ll be unbearable! See you Monday.”

The post has accumulated more than 4000 reactions and includes a photo of the 55-year-old wrapped up in outdoor gear while on a hike.