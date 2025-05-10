Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment
Updated

Hilary Barry reveals reason for recent absenteeism from TV

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Hilary Barry will be back on Seven Sharp on Monday after taking a break to go on a "good hike".

Hilary Barry will be back on Seven Sharp on Monday after taking a break to go on a "good hike".

Seven Sharp fans were left pondering over Hilary Barry’s conspicuous absence from the current affairs show in recent weeks.

Now she has revealed she is returning to the TV – and the reason she left.

“I’ve been absent lately marking a significant milestone in my favourite person’s life. He loves a good hike so that’s what we did,” Barry, who co-hosts Seven Sharp with Jeremy Wells, wrote on her Facebook page on Saturday morning.

“It was lovely, but I did miss you and I also missed that fella I share the couch with. Please don’t tell him because he’ll be unbearable! See you Monday.”

The post has accumulated more than 4000 reactions and includes a photo of the 55-year-old wrapped up in outdoor gear while on a hike.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The update prompted a sense of relief from many fans.

“Awww... I’ve been wondering where you have been, silently hoping the fellow on the couch had not finally driven you away with his weirdness... looking forward to seeing you again Monday Hilary,” read the most popular comment.

“Was wondering where you were. Glad you’re well. That fella on the couch missed you too but he’ll pretend he didn’t,” wrote another user.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Others speculated the milestone referred to Barry’s husband, Mike Barry’s birthday.

“Welcome back. Hope the mulled wine warmed you up and Mr B had a truly memorable birthday!” said another.

Barry and her husband have been married for more than 26 years.

Before joining Seven Sharp, Barry co-hosted the Breakfast show and was a newsreader for Newshub with Mike McRoberts for several years. She resigned from Newshub in 2016.

Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment