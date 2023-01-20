“I have basically tried every fad you can think of, everything except consistency". Photo / Getty Images

Robert Pattinson once ate “nothing but potatoes” for two weeks.

The Batman actor insisted he has never struggled with his body image but has tried a number of “fad” diets and once opted for an unusual ”detox” featuring nothing but one foodstuff.

He said: “I have basically tried every fad you can think of, everything except consistency. I once ate nothing but potatoes for two weeks, as a detox. Just boiled potatoes and Himalayan pink salt. Apparently it’s a cleanse... you definitely lose weight.”

“And I tried to do keto once. I was like, ‘Oh, there’s a diet where you just eat charcuterie boards and cheese all the time?’ But I didn’t realise that you can’t have beer as it completely defeats the purpose.”

The 36-year-old star is concerned about the pressure men face to look a certain way and admitted it can be “extraordinarily addictive” to diet or exercise too much.

He told ES magazine: “Yeah, it’s crazy. And it’s very, very easy to fall into that pattern as well, even if you’re just watching your calorie intake, it’s extraordinarily addictive — and you don’t quite realise how insidious it is until it’s too late.”

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson attend the Dior Fall 2023 Menswear Show. Photo / Getty Images

When it comes to his own workout regime, the Lighthouse star finds it an awkward topic of conversation.

He explained: “It’s quite embarrassing when you get into a pattern of answering questions about your workout because there’ll always be a guy who’s in better shape than you.”

Meanwhile, after spending months doing research, Pattinson - who is in a relationship with Suki Waterhouse - is determined to get a dog this year.

He said: “I’ve spent so many hours looking at pictures of different dogs, I mean literally for months and months, so if I don’t get one it’ll be a colossal waste of time. I mean, I really went in.”