Veteran investigative journalist and TV presenter David Lomas says Kiwi TV shows may be impacted by the reduction of TV3's productions. Photo / Jason Oxenham

One of television’s most experienced producers has warned that the future of locally made shows will change drastically after TV3′s restructuring.

Veteran investigative journalist and TV presenter David Lomas said local shows will be impacted by the changes, and herald the demise of journalism in New Zealand.

He said that without commercially funded shows it leaves only the scope for state-funded shows on TVNZ or through NZ on Air, rather than independently made programmes.

Lomas wasn’t aware of any changes so far to his own TV show, which is currently funded by NZ on Air.

“We’re currently working on a series at the moment,” he said.

Despite the safety of his show, Lomas was concerned for the industry he had spent decades working in.

“If what I read is correct, that is just incredibly devastating for film and TV in New Zealand, which employs lots and lots of people.”

For 16 years, Lomas has focused on uncovering the mysteries of some of New Zealand’s families on shows Missing Pieces, Lost and Found and, most recently, David Lomas Investigates, which have all screened on TV3.

Yesterday’s announcement by Warner Bros Discovery proposed that all “new local programming would only be in collaboration with local funding bodies and other partners”.

NZ on Air announced up to $1,629,444 worth of funding for David Lomas Investigates at the end of 2023.

Three’s local entertainment shows Married at First Sight NZ, the second season of Traitors, hosted by Paul Henry, and The Block NZ are all safe for this season.

However, any future such shows will likely need co-production or funding partners to proceed.

Overseas content on channels such as Bravo, Eden, Rush and HGTV will continue.

The Block NZ doesn't receive funding from outside Warner Bros Discovery, so is likely to get the axe under the new proposal.

“If the proposal is confirmed, we will review all content moving forward,” a Warner Bros Discovery spokesperson said.

Whether NZ On Air will continue to fund so many shows on TV3 following the closure of its news services, and a possible decline in audience ratings, is unknown.

NZ On Air head of communications and research Allanah Kalafatelis said it was not an entirely clear situation currently.

“This is a blow for plurality of news services for NZ audiences.

In the past five years, $83.9 million of NZ On Air funding has supported content on Three and ThreeNow.

This is not funding directly to Three but largely to independent production companies.

“In terms of the NZ On Air funded content, we will be discussing in coming days with WBDTV (Three) current funding contracts and future plans for local content.

“Some of the shows this funding has supported include 7 Days, Cry of Whakaari, Comedy Festival, Madam Mom, David Lomas Investigates, Double Parked, Homebound 3.0, Guy Montgomery’s Guy-Mont Spelling Bee, Match Fit, Mean Mums, n00b, New Zealand Today, Newshub Nation, Patrick Gower On..., The Hui, Toke, Westside 6.”

NewsHub Nation currently has funding for this calendar year of up to $999,103, which is produced in-house.

Lomas joined TVNZ in 1988, and he said the launch of TV3 increased the drive and the quality of TVNZ’s work.

“There’s no doubt that competition improves journalism.

“All of a sudden, the only decision makers will be TVNZ,” Lomas said.

TVNZ’s state funding puts them “at the whim of the government”, Lomas said.

“Their ability to operate is now, potentially with the current government, in danger.

“They’re especially not keen to fund journalism.”

Having two broadcasters for news and local shows offered a diversity that was now lost, Lomas said.

“I’m just absolutely shocked and devastated for the journalists.

“The jobs have been pulled out from under [them] ... [they’ve been] turfed out onto the street.”