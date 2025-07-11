The homeowners said the only acceptable solution is for authorities to pipe the entire open drain.
They engaged barrister Patrick Senior to write to the council, saying the couple considers that anything less would not satisfactorily address the safety risks, particularly around the fast-moving water and the presence of an outlet pipe near their entrance steps.
They argued via Senior that the council’s role is to maintain public stormwater infrastructure in a way that protects the safety and assets of Aucklanders.
“Piping of a stream is a non-complying activity under the Resource Management Act. To test the viability of this option, Healthy Waters has obtained pre-application advice from council’s planning and resource consent team on the likelihood of a resource consent being granted,” Nicholson said.
The initial advice was that resource consent for full reclamation would be difficult to support because:
It will need to be demonstrated there are no practicable alternatives or an alternative method for undertaking the activity;
A functional need will need to be demonstrated, which is defined as the need for a proposal or activity to traverse, locate or operate in a particular environment because the activity can only occur in that environment;
Functional need in relation to this proposal means the activity can only occur in the location of the stream. It is considered it will be very difficult for complete reclamation of the stream to meet this requirement.
Arturo Gatmaitan said there appeared no resolution.
“My family and I are not after the council’s money but we would like them to resolve the issue instead,” he said, defending his preference for a pipe.
He can get to his home without crossing the stream but said he had to “jump” the water to get to the piece of ground he owns on the other side.
He was reluctant to take the $5000 to fence the property so the situation had reached an impasse.