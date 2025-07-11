Advertisement
Driver discharged without conviction after injuring motorcyclist in Whanganui crash

Tara Shaskey
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Taranaki·NZ Herald·
Zaryd Wilson (inset) was charged with careless driving causing injury after driving into a motorcyclist at a Whanganui roundabout.

A moment’s inattention by a driver at an intersection led to severe consequences for a motorcyclist who suffered leg injuries and a broken shoulder blade when he was knocked from his bike.

The motorcyclist has since had a “frank” conversation with the driver responsible, Zaryd Wilson, laying out for

