But, Butler submitted that a conviction should still be entered as the consequences for Wilson did not outweigh the gravity of the offending.
“He is still working and it’s not going to affect his current position. There aren’t real consequences and as such police would submit that a conviction should be entered.”
In considering Wilson’s application, the Community Magistrate found the level of carelessness in Wilson’s offending to be low.
“All drivers make mistakes. Most of the time, frankly, they get away with it in terms of nothing bad happens but occasionally, as has happened here, you’ve made the mistake of not checking that the way was clear. You did not see something that was there to be seen and that led to your collision with [the victim].”
She acknowledged Wilson had pleaded guilty immediately, attended restorative justice and had shown insight into his offending.
“I have no doubt that you were sincere in your remorse and the apologies that you made to them.”
Wilson was disqualified from driving for six months.
Tara Shaskey joined NZME in 2022 and is currently an assistant editor and reporter for the Open Justice team. She has been a reporter since 2014 and previously worked at Stuff covering crime and justice, arts and entertainment, and Māori issues.