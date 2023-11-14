With Three's The Project being cut from next year's programming schedule, TVNZ announces Seven Sharp with Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells will return.

Get excited New Zealand, because if TVNZ’s 2024 outlook is anything to go by, next year is going to be full of giggles, news and lots and lots of drama.

In an announcement this morning, the Kiwi broadcaster has revealed what it is serving up in the television and streaming space next year and it includes the return of many of your favourite stars and shows as well as a few newbies you won’t be mad about.

In a statement released to the Herald, interim chief executive Brent McAnulty said TVNZ has amassed a huge reach of over 1.25 million Kiwis every week this year.

“Whether it was tuning in to 1News’ election coverage, streaming Te Matatini, or catching the Black Caps in action, we’ve broadened our reach and connection with Kiwi audiences.

“TVNZ’s content for 2024 reflects our commitment to continuing to reach all New Zealanders, however they choose to engage with us.”

So what exactly does it in store for us? Something for absolutely everyone, it seems.

From dramas to comedies and all the romances and reality TV in between, here is what you’ll see on TVNZ next year:

Classic faves

Breakfast will return next year with Chris Chang, Jenny-May Clarkson, Matty McLean and Anna Burns-Francis. Photo / TVNZ

It’s only fair we kick things off with the classic TVNZ shows we Kiwis love.

Despite a challenging media and economic climate - which recently saw Three announce the end of the Jesse Mulligan and Kanoa Lloyd led show The Project, TVNZ has decided to keep its most popular news and current affairs programmes, confirming Breakfast, Te Karere+, Seven Sharp, Q+A and Fair Go will all return next year.

And if you’re a diehard Chris Warner fan eagerly anticipating what drama 2024 will bring for the doctor next year, your daily 7pm appointments are safe as the longstanding Shortland Street is returning, along with Dog Squad, Renters and Motorway Patrol.

Reality TV

When it comes to reality TV - or shows that reflect real-life Kiwis - New Zealanders are so low-key that we often get a bad rap. Fortunately, the popular broadcaster has perfected a reality TV formula and is once again bringing a few goodies to our screens.

This year Celebrity Treasure Island saw Breakfast host Matty McLean crowned the victor in March and lovable comedian James Mustapic crowned in October, and next year we will get to relive it all again.

Celebrity Treasure Island will return for another season. Photo / TVNZ

TVNZ has confirmed the show will return for yet another season, however details on when, where and most importantly, who, are being kept tightly under wraps.

Elsewhere, property lovers will be pleased to hear that award-winning interior designer and The Block winner Alex Walls and actor turned real estate agent Paul Glover are hosting a local format of Love It or List It, and UK television icon Phil Spencer is taking Kiwis around the country in a brand new series, New Zealand’s Best Homes with Phil Spencer.

For fans of medical dramas, it’s time to say ta ta to your emotional support reruns of Grey’s Anatomy because the brand new series The Hospital lifts the curtain on what it’s like to be a junior doctor in Middlemore Hospital. And if you’re looking for something that provokes both tears and giggles, the Casketeers’ Tipenes take a journey through grief around the globe in Casketeers: Life & Death Around The World.

Cooking lovers rejoice as Colin Fassnidge and Manu Feildel are back to test home cooks around New Zealand in a new season of My Kitchen Rules NZ, while New Zealand’s best home bakers return in a new season of The Great Kiwi Bake Off.

For those who love some lighter viewing, never fear, the broadcaster has announced Love Island will return for 2024 as will the new Kiwi show Four Go Flatting - a show that follows four young New Zealanders with intellectual disabilities as they get a real-life temporary experience of flatting.

Documentary

It’s all about the emotive and enlightening documentaries in 2024.

Kicking things off (literally), is Relentless, “an exhilarating journey into the heart-pounding world of Kiwi fighters”, as well as the Sonia Gray-fronted show, My Family Mystery helping Kiwis uncover the truth behind their whānau’s history.

Sonia Gray fronts the new TVNZ show, My Family Mystery. Photo / TVNZ

One that may hit close to home for many Aucklanders is The Lost Boys of Dilworth. Written by one of the survivors, the documentary promises to explore the issue of abuse at one of Auckland’s wealthiest schools from a deeply personal viewpoint.

Documentary New Zealand returns with six bold new titles, including The 501s: Inside, which examines Australia’s deportation of Kiwi gang members through a decade-long lens.

As for international formats, Sir David Attenborough’s awe-inspiring Planet Earth III will no doubt delight nature lovers, among many more intriguing watches.

Drama

Let’s be honest with one another, a television showcase wouldn’t be complete without a little bit of drama. Thankfully, there is plenty to choose from.

Kicking things off with Testify, TVNZ announced the Kiwi-made drama is one you won’t want to miss. Starring Craig Hall and Vinnie Bennett, it examines a family at the head of a mega-church and the lies that will tear them apart. And that isn’t the only family-based show to add to your watchlist.

The Boy, The Queen and Everything In Between is set to be a rollercoaster of emotions as it follows Jacob, a recently released prison inmate trying to make amends with his estranged father – who happens to be the most famous drag queen in the country.

My The Boy, The Queen and Everything In Between is set to be a rollercoaster of emotions. Photo / TVNZ

Elsewhere, fan favourite The Gone returns for season two as does The Brokenwood Mysteries.

In the way of international dramas, The Day of The Jackal, a remake of the film of the same name starring Eddie Redmayne, is lined up for the broadcaster, along with the thrilling Sam Neill and Annette Bening-fronted show, Apples Never Fall.

Winning series The Tourist, The Responder, Halo, Rogue Heroes, Dr. Death, Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: New Worlds all return for new seasons.

Comedy

There is nothing like having a good old belly laugh, and it seems TVNZ heard Kiwis everywhere giggling with the one, the only, the most recent Celebrity Treasure Island winner, Mustapic.

It appears the star has won over Aotearoa, landing yet another show: James Must-a-pic his Mum a new man. Set to follow the comedian as he cannonballs his mum, Janet, into the dating pool to “find the man of her dreams”, the show promises to be a laugh and a half.

James Must-a-pic his Mum a man is a new show coming to the broadcaster next year. Photo / TVNZ

And it’s good news for Wellington Paranormal fans. While the show isn’t returning in its original format, the show creators are bringing Kiwis a brand new series, Warren’s Vortex - which is set to be as wild as the name implies.

More laughs come in the form of returning international series Poker Face, Taskmaster UK, Taskmaster Australia, and Ghosts.

Overall, 2024 is shaping up to be a pretty good-looking year for those wanting to sit back, relax and binge a good TV show.

Lillie Rohan is an Auckland-based reporter covering lifestyle and entertainment stories who joined the Herald in 2020. She specialises in all things relationships and dating, great Taylor Swift ticket wars and TV shows you simply cannot miss out on.



