Jenna Ortega was spotted on High St, and industry insiders tell Ricardo Simich where else the production is filming.

Taika Waititi’s new film production has moved from Queenstown and its surrounds. Spy understands filming in the deep South is over and production will continue in Auckland over the next few weeks.

Waititi’s science fiction movie, based on the bestselling book Klara and the Sun by British writer Kazuo Ishiguro, has a host of international stars including Jenna Ortega, Mia Tharia, Amy Adams, Natasha Lyonne, Simon Baker and Aran Murphy.

Last weekend the movie production caused a sensation in central Auckland with Waititi directing Wednesday star Ortega and a cast of extras filming on High St. Several local businesses on High St told the New Zealand Herald the filming process was smooth and disruption was minimal.

Social media was abuzz with the action including aerial shots shown of the shoot. Amongst all the big set filming equipment was a dystopian-looking truck being followed by nine or ten girls on bikes, dressed in co-ordinating outfits. Another papped picture saw Ortega dressed in all black with dark glasses, wandering through Jean Batten Pl.

Industry sources tell Spy the production is also filming at Kumeu Film Studios and the surrounds of the West Auckland beaches and landscapes for two more weeks.

Darren Le Gallo, husband of Superman star Amy Adams, put up a beach shot to his Instagram this week where he wrote: “This moment on the beach in #NewZealand #naturecure #grateful.”

The setting of Ishiguro’s book is an anonymous US city, and the story moves to a remote almost agrarian landscape. It looks like Waititi has found these in Arrowtown at Silverlight Studios and surrounds and in West Auckland.

It follows Klara (Ortega), an ‘artificial friend’ designed to prevent loneliness. She is purchased by Chris (Adams) the mother of a bright teen named Josie (Tharia) who suffers from a mysterious illness, and adores her new robot companion. The story revolves around Klara’s quest to save Josie and those who love her from heartbreak and how, in the process, Klara learns the power of human love.

Sources say the movie’s working name is Tears in Rain.

The stars of the movie have kept a low profile during filming in the South Island and Auckland.

The only hint Aran Murphy, who plays Josie’s best friend Rick, has been here are some sightings of his Irish Oscar-winning father, Oppenheimer star (and now face of Versace) Cillian Murphy, who was reportedly seen dining at popular Auckland restaurant Lilian last month. He later posed up with Sam Neill at what is understood to have been Neill’s Two Paddocks vineyard in Queenstown.

Waititi’s wife, British songstress Rita Ora, may have been the perfect tour guide for the stars and their families when they are not on set. Through autumn she has been taking in the sights of Queenstown and loving her hikes at West Auckland beaches.