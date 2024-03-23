Rita Ora and Taika Waititi have been supporting a number of local Kiwi brands on their social media accounts. Photo / AP

Directing star Taika Waititi and his British popstar wife Rita Ora are scoring goodwill and fans all over New Zealand with ‘The Taika and Rita Effect’ on Instagram.

The pair’s celebrity endorsement of local brands and companies is proving popular for businesses and brands.

In the past week alone, the pair has done several local social media shout outs: Ora to celebrity jeweller Nik Von K, Studio Ten nail design, and yoga and pilates studio Sala, while Waititi posted about NZ spa company Stoked Stainless and Land Rover NZ.

Last year on Instagram, Ora shared the pair enjoying time at Omana Luxury Villas on Waiheke and Piwakawaka Point Estate in Wānaka.

With more than 16 million Instagram followers, Ora is in demand from brands all over the world, while Waititi has more than 3 million followers. Rather than just celebrating his work, he will often tag whom he is wearing on red carpets around the world, such as Italian fashion house Prada.

The effect of Ora’s power was nicely highlighted earlier this year when The Guardian credited the star for lifting sales for Primark in her collaboration with the British High Street fashion brand.

While an international sporting and entertainment superstar can make millions of dollars per post, local social media expert Anna Farrera, a partner at PR company Pead, describes Ora and Waititi’s support for local businesses as a money-can’t-buy opportunity.

“A paid endorsement with stars of this calibre would be in the region of tens of thousands of dollars or more,” Farrera says.

“Then there’s the sales that come from an organic post and authentic glowing endorsement, which could be significant, along with the halo effect of reaching a global audience.

“It’s a nice way to operate and make themselves part of the community here.”

Spy approached several vendors featured in Ora and Waititi’s recent posts, but most would not disclose their relationship with the couple or discuss any business upswing.

Waititi showcases his humour effortlessly with his posts. When he showed himself and Ora posing with a black Range Rover on a recent Instagram story, he tagged @landrovernz and @sup2 clothing and wrote “I don’t always drive a Range Rover, but when I do… I drive a Range Rover.”

For Stoked Stainless, Waititi dedicated a tile on his Instagram grid, with he and Ora enjoying the tub at what looked to be the Point Chevalier home he bought last year for $10.5 million.

“I know this is some champagne shizz but I have to big up my mates at @stokedstainless, a NZ company who make the most epic and chic hot tubs ever. No bs lights, 400 jets or annoying bucket seats, just classic, timeless tubs made out of wood and stainless steel. New Zealand owned. New Zealand made. This won’t be the last time you hear me banging on about this tub. I basically live in it now. #stokedstainless,” he wrote.

The post gained more than 100,000 likes.

Jeweller Nik Von K, whose creations are often worn by celebrities, was proud of his relationship with Ora and Waititi.

“They are an absolute power couple but with a fun and approachable vibe, so them aligning with my brand is the ultimate stamp of approval,” he says.

He said Ora is an absolute superstar and her showing off the Huia Beak earrings from his range means a lot.

“We did get a few followers overnight and lots of positive feedback about it,” says Von K.

When the wardrobe team came to Von K for props for Waititi’s series Our Flag Means Death, they got his classic Octopus ring for Waititi’s character Blackbeard to wear.

“He then obviously loved it so much he ended up wearing it when he hosted the MTV music awards with Rita,” Von K says.

“Since then, I’ve overheard customers in my store telling each other: ‘Taika has one of those Octopus rings’.”