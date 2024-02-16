More names are reportedly being added to the cast list of Waititi's new film. Photo / Supplied

More names are reportedly being added to the cast list of Waititi's new film. Photo / Supplied

The cast for Taika Waititi’s next film continues to grow. In news this week, high-calibre Hollywood star Amy Adams is reported to have joined the production.

It looks like star director Taika Waititi has found his perfect Lois Lane in Hollywood superstar Amy Adams for his new movie set to film in New Zealand, as more names are reportedly being added to the cast list.

Golden Globe winner and six-time Academy Award nominee Adams and Oppenheimer Oscar nominee Cillian Murphy’s son Aran are the latest actors tipped to star in Taika Waititi’s new movie, a feature adaptation of New York Times bestseller Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro.

Earlier this month Spy reported one of Hollywood’s brightest stars of the moment, Netflix superstar Jenna Ortega, was also linked to the movie.

We are told Waititi’s movie has been renamed Tears in Rain, but this hasn’t been officially confirmed, so may be a working title for now.

Industry bible IMDB now has Ortega, Adams, Murphy and Mia Tharia all listed to star in Waititi’s production for Sony’s 3000 Pictures.

The film tells the story of Klara (Ortega), an Artificial Friend designed to prevent loneliness. Klara is purchased by a mother (Adams) and a bright teen named Josie (Tharia), who adores her new robot companion but suffers from a mysterious illness. This is the story of Klara’s quest to save Josie and those who love her from heartbreak and how, in the process, Klara learns the power of human love.

Cillian Murphy’s son Aran is also one of the latest actors tipped to star in Taika Waititi’s new movie, a feature adaptation of Klara and the Sun. Photo / Getty Images

Industry Insiders say Waititi’s movie is soon to start filming in Queenstown and Auckland. The star director was spotted in and around Queenstown late last month.

Adams, 49, has a universal fan base, having starred in a diverse body of work including Disney musical fantasy Enchanted, disco-era classic American Hustle, several DC Universe movies as Superman’s Lois Lane, Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals, science fiction film Arrival. In a full circle move, two years ago Adams revisited her Enchanted movie’s character Giselle in Disenchanted.

Ortega gained worldwide fandom starring as Wednesday Addams on the Netflix hit show Wednesday, a reboot of The Addams Family. In last month’s Emmy awards, Ortega, 21, was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Wednesday.

Ortega recently filmed a new movie with her Wednesday producer, Hollywood legend Tim Burton, who recently directed her in a long-awaited sequel to his 1988 film Beetlejuice, which has now wrapped filming and is due to be released later this year. She is also reportedly beginning to film the second season of Wednesday in April.

Waititi’s film won’t be Ortega’s first time in New Zealand. She was here three years ago, to film horror movie X with Mia Goth and our own Martin Henderson.

The production is already making news here and abroad; the UK press have filled up numerous headlines such as Cillian Murphy’s lookalike son lands role opposite Jenna Ortega in Taika Waititi film.

While Aran Murphy has worked on stage since he was young, this is the 16-year-old’s first feature film, and many fans of Oppenheimer star Cillian will be hoping Aran’s father accompanies him to Godzone for the shoot.

Aran stars as the best friend and neighbour of fellow British actor Tharia’s character Josie. This will be her second feature film; Tharia has starred in European movie Sisters, as well as BBC series Phoenix Rise.