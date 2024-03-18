Ombudsman ruling called out as ‘victim blaming’, Wayne Brown fires up in an email over raised crossings and NZ Post’s new plan in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald / New Zealand Story

Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy was reportedly seen dining at popular Auckland restaurant Lilian over the weekend.

Murphy, who stars in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, took home his first-ever Academy Award for Best Actor at the awards show last week, as the film swept categories including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actor.

It seems Murphy’s son Aran is set to follow in his father’s footsteps, as he’s tipped to star in Kiwi director Taika Waititi’s upcoming film adaptation of New York Times bestselling book Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishugiro.

Cillian Murphy’s son Aran is also one of the latest actors tipped to star in Taika Waititi’s new movie, a feature adaptation of Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro. Photo / Getty Images

Spy reported over the weekend that according to IMDB, the younger Murphy, as well as Jenna Ortega, Amy Adams and Mia Tharia will all feature in Waititi’s next project, rumoured to be under production now in New Zealand.

While Aran Murphy has worked on stage productions since he was a child, this will be the 16-year-old’s first feature film. He’ll star as the best friend and neighbour to fellow British actor Tharia’s character Josie. It will be her second feature film, as she’s also starred in the movie Sisters and BBC series Phoenix Rise.

The film version has reportedly been renamed Tears in Rain, but this hasn’t been officially confirmed, so may be a working title for now.

A staff member at the Grey Lynn restaurant claimed on social media that she’d served the actor on Saturday. The NZ Herald has approached Lilian for comment.

Murphy famously “doesn’t do photos”, as reported during a recent GQ interview.

Cillian Murphy took home the Best Actor Oscar last week. Photo / Getty Images

He went on to tell the outlet that “Once I started doing that, it changed my life”, and he seeks to live in the moment instead.

“I just think it’s better to say hello and have a little conversation ... I tell that to a lot of people, you know, actor friends of mine, and they’re just like, ‘I feel so bad.’ But you don’t need a photo record of everywhere you’ve been in a day.”

It comes after Murphy caught up with Kiwi acting legend Sam Neill following his Oscar win.

Neill, who starred alongside Murphy in the hugely popular Peaky Blinders TV series, shared a snap on Instagram of himself posing with the star as well as his Oscar statue the day after the ceremony.

“OSCAR!” he wrote. “Here’s me pal Cillian Murphy the next day with the Gold Fella, and me. I could not be more thrilled, as you see. So well deserved. We had a great catch-up. And a Bloody Mary. Or two. What an actor, what a performance and what a movie.”

It’s not clear whether the two actors met in New Zealand or in the US following the Oscars last Monday.