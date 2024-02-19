Oppenheimer was the big winner at the 2024 EE BAFTAs, with seven awards.
The historical saga - based on the life of American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer - was nominated for a total of 13 awards and was triumphant in seven categories at the ceremony on Sunday local time.
Christopher Nolan’s movie - starring Cillian Murphy - won Best Film, Leading Actor for Murphy, Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr, Best Director for Nolan, along with Original Score, Cinematography and Editing.
Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things also had a successful night, with Emma Stone picking up the Leading Actress gong and the film enjoyed wins in the Costume Design, Production Design, Make-up and Hair and Special Visual Effects categories.
The Zone of Interest won Outstanding British Film, Film Not In The English Language and Sound.
And, The Holdovers won two awards, Supporting Actress for Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Casting.
The EE BAFTA Rising Star Award (voted for by the public) went to Mia Mckenna-Bruce, while Sophie Morton received the BAFTA Fellowship and gave an emotional speech.
The actress - who spent her childhood in foster care and residential homes - said: “This is nothing short of a miracle. When I first saw Ken Loach’s ‘Kes’ on a huge telly that was wheeled into my classroom I was forever changed.
“Seeing poverty and people like me on the screen, I recognised myself - representation matters.”
“[I would tell my younger self] You matter, don’t give up, the stories we tell, they have the power to change people’s lives.
“Film changed my life, it transformed me and it led me here today. I dedicate this award to every child in care, or who has been in care and who didn’t survive.”
The awards were hosted by David Tennant and took place at London’s Royal Festival Hall.
BAFTA President Prince William was in attendance.
2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards full list of winners:
Best Film:
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of The Flower Moon
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Outstanding British Film:
All of Us Strangers
How to Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
WINNER: The Zone of Interest
Leading Actress:
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
WINNER: Emma Stone, Poor Things
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane
Leading Actor:
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Teo Yoo, Past Lives
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Supporting Actress:
Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
WINNER: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest
Supporting Actor:
Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers
Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers
Robert De Niro, Killers of The Flower Moon
WINNER: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Director:
Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet
All of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh
The Holdovers, Alexander Payne
Maestro, Bradley Cooper
WINNER: Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan
The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer:
Blue Bag Life
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
WINNER: Earth Mama
How To Have Sex
Is There Anybody Out There?
Film Not in the English Language:
20 Days In Mariupol
Anatomy of a Fall
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
WINNER: The Zone of Interest
Documentary:
WINNER: 20 Days In Mariupol
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Wham!
Animated film:
WINNER: The Boy And The Heron
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Original Screenplay:
WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Barbie, Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
The Holdovers, David Hemingson
Maestro, Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
Past Lives, Celine Song
Adapted Screenplay:
All of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh
WINNER: American Fiction, Cord Jefferson
Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan
Poor Things, Tony McNamara
The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer
Original Score:
Killers of The Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson
WINNER: Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson
Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix
Saltburn, Anthony Willis
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Daniel Pemberton
Casting:
All of Us Strangers, Kathleen Crawford
Anatomy of a Fall, Cynthia Arra
WINNER: The Holdovers, Susan Shopmaker
How to Have Sex, Isabella OdoffinKillers of The Flower Moon, Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes
Cinematography:
Killers of The Flower Moon, Rodrigo Prieto
Maestro, Matthew Libatique
WINNER: Oppenheimer, Hoyte van Hoytema
Poor Things, Robbie Ryan
The Zone of Interest, Łukasz Żal
Costume Design:
Barbie, Jacqueline Durran
Killers of The Flower Moon, Jacqueline West
Napoleon, Dave Crossman, Janty Yates
Oppenheimer, Ellen Mirojnick
WINNER: Poor Things, Holly Waddington
Editing:
Anatomy of a Fall, Laurent Sénéchal
Killers of The Flower Moon, Thelma Schoonmaker
WINNER: Oppenheimer, Jennifer Lame
Poor Things, Yorgos Mavropsaridis
The Zone of Interest, Paul Watts
Production Design:
Barbie, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Killers of The Flower Moon, Jack Fisk, Adam Willis
Oppenheimer, Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman
WINNER: Poor Things, Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek
The Zone of Interest, Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś, Katarzyna Sikora
Make-up and Hair:
Killers of The Flower Moon, Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen
Maestro, Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori McCoy-Bell
Napoleon, Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon
Oppenheimer, Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid
WINNER: Poor Things, Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston
Sound:
Ferrari, Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser
Maestro, Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro,
Mark Taylor
Oppenheimer, Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell, Gary A. Rizzo
WINNER: The Zone of Interest, Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers
Special Visual Effects:
The Creator, Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff
Sutherland, Alex Wuttke
Napoleon, Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet
WINNER: Poor Things, Simon Hughes
British Short Film:
WINNER: Crab Day
Visible Mending
Wild Summon
British Short Film
Festival of Slaps
Gorka
WINNER: Jellyfish and Lobster
Such A Lovely Day
Yellow
EE Rising Star Award
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
WINNER: Mia McKenna-Bruce
Sophie Wilde