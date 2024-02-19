Christopher Nolan on the set of Oppenheimer with Cillian Murphy.

Oppenheimer was the big winner at the 2024 EE BAFTAs, with seven awards.

The historical saga - based on the life of American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer - was nominated for a total of 13 awards and was triumphant in seven categories at the ceremony on Sunday local time.

Christopher Nolan’s movie - starring Cillian Murphy - won Best Film, Leading Actor for Murphy, Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr, Best Director for Nolan, along with Original Score, Cinematography and Editing.

Cillian Murphy poses for photographers upon arrival at the 77th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTAs, in London on February 18. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things also had a successful night, with Emma Stone picking up the Leading Actress gong and the film enjoyed wins in the Costume Design, Production Design, Make-up and Hair and Special Visual Effects categories.

The Zone of Interest won Outstanding British Film, Film Not In The English Language and Sound.

And, The Holdovers won two awards, Supporting Actress for Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Casting.

The EE BAFTA Rising Star Award (voted for by the public) went to Mia Mckenna-Bruce, while Sophie Morton received the BAFTA Fellowship and gave an emotional speech.

The actress - who spent her childhood in foster care and residential homes - said: “This is nothing short of a miracle. When I first saw Ken Loach’s ‘Kes’ on a huge telly that was wheeled into my classroom I was forever changed.

“Seeing poverty and people like me on the screen, I recognised myself - representation matters.”

“[I would tell my younger self] You matter, don’t give up, the stories we tell, they have the power to change people’s lives.

“Film changed my life, it transformed me and it led me here today. I dedicate this award to every child in care, or who has been in care and who didn’t survive.”

The awards were hosted by David Tennant and took place at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

BAFTA President Prince William was in attendance.

2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards full list of winners:

Best Film:

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of The Flower Moon

WINNER: Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Susan Downey, left, and Robert Downey Jr. pose for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTAs. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Outstanding British Film:

All of Us Strangers

How to Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

WINNER: The Zone of Interest

Leading Actress:

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

WINNER: Emma Stone, Poor Things

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane

Leading Actor:

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Teo Yoo, Past Lives

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Andrew Scott, left, and Paul Mescal pose for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTAs. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Supporting Actress:

Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

WINNER: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest

Supporting Actor:

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

Jacob Elordi, Saltburn

Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers

Robert De Niro, Killers of The Flower Moon

WINNER: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Director:

Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet

All of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh

The Holdovers, Alexander Payne

Maestro, Bradley Cooper

WINNER: Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan

The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

Bradley Cooper gives an Oscar-worthy performance in Maestro, a Leonard Bernstein biopic he also directed.

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer:

Blue Bag Life

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

WINNER: Earth Mama

How To Have Sex

Is There Anybody Out There?

Film Not in the English Language:

20 Days In Mariupol

Anatomy of a Fall

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

WINNER: The Zone of Interest

Documentary:

WINNER: 20 Days In Mariupol

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Wham!

Michael J. Fox in a scene from the documentary "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie." (Apple TV+ via AP)

Animated film:

WINNER: The Boy And The Heron

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Original Screenplay:

WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Barbie, Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

The Holdovers, David Hemingson

Maestro, Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

Past Lives, Celine Song

Adapted Screenplay:

All of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh

WINNER: American Fiction, Cord Jefferson

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan

Poor Things, Tony McNamara

The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

Kingsley Ben-Adir, from left, Cord Jefferson, winner of the adapted screenplay award for ‘American Fiction’, and Bryce Dallas Howard, pose for photographers at BAFTAs. Photo / AP

Original Score:

Killers of The Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson

WINNER: Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson

Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix

Saltburn, Anthony Willis

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Daniel Pemberton

Casting:

All of Us Strangers, Kathleen Crawford

Anatomy of a Fall, Cynthia Arra

WINNER: The Holdovers, Susan Shopmaker

How to Have Sex, Isabella OdoffinKillers of The Flower Moon, Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes

Cinematography:

Killers of The Flower Moon, Rodrigo Prieto

Maestro, Matthew Libatique

WINNER: Oppenheimer, Hoyte van Hoytema

Poor Things, Robbie Ryan

The Zone of Interest, Łukasz Żal

Lily Gladstone, left, and Leonardo DiCaprio in a scene from "Killers of the Flower Moon." Photo / AP

Costume Design:

Barbie, Jacqueline Durran

Killers of The Flower Moon, Jacqueline West

Napoleon, Dave Crossman, Janty Yates

Oppenheimer, Ellen Mirojnick

WINNER: Poor Things, Holly Waddington

Editing:

Anatomy of a Fall, Laurent Sénéchal

Killers of The Flower Moon, Thelma Schoonmaker

WINNER: Oppenheimer, Jennifer Lame

Poor Things, Yorgos Mavropsaridis

The Zone of Interest, Paul Watts

Emma Stone in a scene from "Poor Things". Photo / AP

Production Design:

Barbie, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Killers of The Flower Moon, Jack Fisk, Adam Willis

Oppenheimer, Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman

WINNER: Poor Things, Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek

The Zone of Interest, Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś, Katarzyna Sikora

Make-up and Hair:

Killers of The Flower Moon, Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen

Maestro, Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori McCoy-Bell

Napoleon, Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon

Oppenheimer, Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid

WINNER: Poor Things, Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston

Sound:

Ferrari, Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser

Maestro, Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro,

Mark Taylor

Oppenheimer, Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell, Gary A. Rizzo

WINNER: The Zone of Interest, Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers

Hayley Atwell, left, and Tom Cruise in a scene from "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Part One." Photo / AP

Special Visual Effects:

The Creator, Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff

Sutherland, Alex Wuttke

Napoleon, Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet

WINNER: Poor Things, Simon Hughes

British Short Film:

WINNER: Crab Day

Visible Mending

Wild Summon

British Short Film

Festival of Slaps

Gorka

WINNER: Jellyfish and Lobster

Such A Lovely Day

Yellow

Mia Mckenna Bruce as Tara and Shaun Thomas as Badger in "How to Have Sex". Photo / Nikos Nikolopoulos

EE Rising Star Award

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

WINNER: Mia McKenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde