Prince William has held the position of Bafta president since 2010. Photo / Getty Images

Prince William has arrived at this year’s Bafta awards — and he’s weighed in on an important matter.

While attending the 77th British Academy Film Awards, the Prince of Wales spoke to the Daily Telegraph revealing whether he is Team Barbie or Team Oppenheimer.

Speaking to the news outlet, William revealed he hasn’t seen either of the movies yet, but knows which one he would like to see win big at the award show.

“I’ve done [watched] the fewest I’ve ever done before — with my wife it’s been a bit [hand motion] — but hopefully, we’ll catch up, I’ll make my list tonight,” he said, adding, “I’m a big fan of Christopher Nolan so I’ll be pleased if he wins, I loved Oppenheimer.”

“I haven’t watched Barbie yet, but I want to.”

The prince also spoke about other films in the nominations this year, noting they include “good British films and good female directors”.

Prince William, who is president of Bafta, speaks with Cate Blanchett. Photo / Getty Images

William attended the event alongside the likes of Margot Robbie, Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Emma Stone and other celebrities of the moment. However, Princess Kate was nowhere to be seen as she continues her recovery following abdominal surgery last month.

It is a rare occasion for the couple to attend glitzy events alone — especially the Baftas, in which they are often seen attending together. Last year they caused a stir on the carpet with an affectionate PDA moment after Kate appeared to give her husband a cheeky tap on the behind.

This year, however, the prince — who has held the position of president of Bafta since 2010 — walked the carpet solo. Wearing a navy velvet tuxedo jacket with black trousers, a bow tie and a crisp white shirt, William was all smiles at Britain’s biggest night in film.

Prince William meets David Beckham during the 2024 Bafta awards. Photo / Getty Images

The Daily Telegraph has reported the prince is set to stay for the entirety of the awards where he will meet the winners of each category and nominees of the EE Rising Star Award.

A panel of industry jurors — made up of actors, casting directors, producers and industry experts — selected this year’s Rising Star nominees, as reported on the Bafta website. The nominees are Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Jacob Elordi, Mia McKenna-Bruce and Sophie Wilde

While reportedly chatty at the event, William did not appear to comment on his wife’s health.

The latest update came at the start of the month when a palace insider also told US Weekly the mother of three is already “planning engagements and speaking with her team” to prepare for her comeback.

They added: “Catherine will still be healing for several weeks, but is already eager to get back to work.”

Elsewhere, Kensington Palace has stated the royal won’t return to public duties until she’s fully recovered, which is expected to be after Easter.



