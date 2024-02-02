The royal 'is already eager to get back to work', a palace source reveals. Photo / Getty Images

Catherine, Princess of Wales is said to be “working from bed” at home after undergoing abdominal surgery.

The mum of three, 42, went under the knife in January for an undisclosed procedure and an insider has now claimed she has returned to her family home of Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate to recover so she can return to public duties at Easter.

A palace insider also told Us Weekly Kate is already “planning engagements and speaking with her team” to prepare for her comeback.

They added: “Catherine will still be healing for several weeks, but is already eager to get back to work.”

Kensington Palace has maintained the royal won’t step out in public until she’s fully recovered.

Another insider insisted to Us Weekly the Princess of Wales will “bounce back” to full health, but will need the time and privacy to focus on herself.

William and Kate with their children (from right) Prince Louis, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte. Photo / AP

They said: “It does sound serious with the length of time [she is taking].

“But she is in great hands and will have lots of care and support at home and is a fit young woman. I am sure she will bounce back.”

The source also praised Kate for ensuring she doesn’t strain herself too early, saying: “It is sensible to take the time. That is a great example to the rest of us, as you’re often told to get back to work as soon as possible, which can be damaging.”

Despite Kate’s surgery being planned in advance, a source told Page Six her procedure was kept so secret that not even her closest advisers knew she would be going into hospital because she and her husband, Prince William, 41, wanted to maintain privacy.

The couple’s three children — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and 5-year-old Prince Louis — are understood not to have visited their mum at The London Clinic where she was treated, but are believed to have FaceTimed her during the stay.

A source told Entertainment Tonight William and Kate didn’t want to “disrupt” their kids’ routines by having them come to the hospital.

Kate did, however, get a visit from King Charles, 75, as he was having a surgery of his own at the clinic to treat an enlarged prostate.

The monarch spent three nights at The London Clinic, and was seen leaving the facility on January 29 after his procedure.