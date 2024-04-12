Tongan talent John-Paul Foliaki stars in Auckland Theatre Company’s new live production of Red White and Brass: The Play. Photo / Supplied

The new stage adaptation of hit film Red White and Brass harnesses the “awesome Tongan talent” says John-Paul Foliaki, including playwright Leki Jackson-Bourke and directors Anapela Polata’ivao and Vela Manusaute.

Auckland Theatre Company’s new live production, Red White and Brass, will see Tongan New Zealander John-Paul Foliaki jump from the screen to the stage in his lead role as Maka in the play, adapted by Leki Jackson Bourke from the film of the same name.

“Since the release of the film last year there has been great demand for a part two or continuation of the film of some sort,” Foliaki tells Spy.

Foliaki, 29, says the ATC and the film producers responded to the call-out by creating a theatre version of the film.

The production, which will debut in June 18 at the ASB Waterfront Theatre, promises to be filled with the same magic and charm that made the movie a hit.

It follows Maka, a Tongan superfan, who will do whatever it takes to score tickets for the most important game of his and his friends’ lives – the Tonga v France Rugby World Cup game at the 2011 Rugby World Cup in Wellington.

Foliaki says fans from around Aotearoa to Australia, the US, Hawaii and beyond show the movie has a lot of love and laughs, something he relates to his Tongan culture.

The beloved Red White and Brass' theatre rendition is anticipated to showcase Tongan culture through music, dance and spoken word. Photo / Supplied

“RW&B was so special because it captured the essence of what it means to be Tongan and all their differences in a space we don’t often see ourselves,” he says.

Foliaki says the waterfront theatre is a new experience for many of the Pasifika communities.

“We’ve had Pasifika works shown there in the past but Red White and Brass will bring a whole new audience in,” he says. “It will be a celebration of culture, creativity and community in a way that’s familiar but also new and unique.”

Before his film debut last year, the multi-talented Foliaki produced theatre, starred on TVNZ reality talent show Popstars, as well as working in front of and behind the camera across multiple television shows and music videos.

Through his theatre work, which told stories through music, dance, spoken word and film, Foliaki learnt just how important the connection with the live audience is.

“Maka’s already a larger-than-life character with a big personality but I think he’s going to have to switch it up a few notches for the stage,” he says.

Foliaki says doing something of such scale in the theatre is very new to him. “I’ve seen some of the shows Auckland Theatre Company have done and they make great use of the stage, moving props and I know what they create for Red White and Brass will be next level though.”

Without giving too much away Foliaki says his fellow screen stars Michael Falesiu, Haanz Fa’avae-Jackson and Onetoto Ikavuka will also be on stage.

The stage version has been adapted by Pasifika playwright Leki Jackson-Bourke and will be directed by Anapela Polata’ivao and Vela Manusaute.

“We’ll be surrounded by some awesome Tongan talent who have a plethora of experience when it comes to theatre and I can’t wait for the RW&B fans to meet them.”

Foliaki says at the core, the story is the same. It’s just being told in a different way that’s fit for the stage. “As always there’s room for more music, more laughs, more culture, more everything.”

As a nice extra touch, the cast will be joined on stage by real Pasifika bands from Tāmaki Makaurau, which Foliaki says will look and sound amazing.

Red White and Brass will be on from June 18 to July 8. Tickets are available from atc.co.nz.