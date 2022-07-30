Michael Falesiu. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, actor Michael Falesiu tells us his favourite place to go for dinner with friends, his favourite fish 'n' chips shop and where to find the best chicken pad thai in the city.

Favourite beach?

Omaha is my favourite beach to go to because it's never overcrowded.

Favourite brunch spot?

Melba Cafe in Manukau.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Kiss Kiss off Dominion Rd – they have the best chicken pad thai.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Sylvia Park mall.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

My garage at home.

Favourite place to get coffee from?

I don't drink coffee but if I did then the petrol station is where I would get it from.

Favourite fish and chips shop?

Big J's in Mt Wellington, they also have the best underrated burgers.

Favourite trail for a hike?

I love going for walks at the botanical gardens with the kids. They enjoy feeding the eels and ducks.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Sale Street and their live music.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Dress Smart in Onehunga has the best sales. I can never resist.

Actor Michael Falesiu will star as Sione in Pacific Underground and Auckland Theatre Company's co-production of Dawn Raids by Oscar Kightley. The play will be on at ASB Waterfront Theatre from August 16 to September 3, 2022. Tickets and info atc.co.nz.