John-Paul Foliaki (centre) stars as main character and keen Tongan rugby fan Maka on the film Red, White & Brass.

John-Paul Foliaki - better known as JP - is larger than life.

His impressive wit and flamboyant personality have landed him a list of acting roles in quick succession over the last few years.

Most recently, he was cast alongside Kiwi acting stars Temuera Morrison and Robyn Malcolm for the TV3 drama Far North. There’s also Inky Pinky Ponky - a queer love story that broke TikTok for-you pages in high schools across the country.

The 29-year-old spoke with Island Roots, Auckland Ways hosts Mariner Fagaiava and Allyssa Verner-Pula – back for the second season of their podcast.

Foliaki graduated from the University of Auckland with a law degree in tow and was offered a job at the consultancy firm PwC. While a lucrative job, it was not his dream one, he said, so he turned it down.

“I would’ve loved to have the nice things and the corporate card and the nice car and to work on Level 24,” Foliaki said.

“I would love to get those things in life, but not this way. You know where you’re supposed to be and if it’s not there, you need to get out.”

Foliaki starred in the lead role of 2023 film Red, White & Brass - about a keen ‘Ikale Tahi (Tongan rugby team) fan who strings together a brass band to perform at the Rugby World Cup in exchange for free tickets.

The sacrifice that comes with telling stories

He was rolled out on a promotion tour to Tonga, Australia and the United States for that. Foliaki said the movie was greeted with fanfare from communities who are not privy to Pacific representation on-screen.

Some roles more than others have taken a personal toll, Foliaki said.

Inky Pinky Ponky is a coming-of-age story that follows young leitī (transgender woman) Lisa and her love affair with First XV captain Mose, played by Foliaki.

In one scene, Lisa and Mose are cuddled up in his car before they are taunted by their high school peers.

“I went home and I woke up a few times because I could hear the knocking on the [car] window,” he said.

“The sacrifice that people make for their craft and to get the story across is huge. I don’t think people understand just how much of ourselves we put on the line.”

Foliaki has no regrets about leaving a corporate career for the arts.

At times, he wonders if he made that decision too late, he says. But his most successful works have only come in recent years.

“I’m not a church every Sunday kind-of-guy. But I am strong in my faith.

“I do believe that God will always put you where you need to be and the time will always be in his timing.”

While he has gone somewhat silent on social media, he is working on a few projects in the background and expects to release them soon.

