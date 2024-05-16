This year's Rotuman Language Week theme is based around sustaining language and culture for its future generations. Photo / MPP

With its mother tongue considered to be one of the most endangered languages in the world, New Zealand’s Rotuman community is working hard to make sure it remains alive for generations to come.

The United Nations has, for years, had Rotuman on its list of endangered and vulnerable languages - a worrisome list that includes those of the world’s languages that are “critically endangered” and even those that have become extinct.

This week marks Rotuman Language Week (Gasav Ne Fäeag Rotuạm Ta) and is the first of the 11 official Pacific Language Weeks this year.

This year’s theme is based on sustaining the language and culture of Rotuma - a Fijian dependency made up of a group of volcanic islands north of Fiji; which has a population of just over 1500, according to its latest Census in 2017.

Proud young Rotuman Jared Vilsoni, of Porirua, might not be able to speak his mother tongue, but is working to change that. He says youth engagement in cultural activities is vital in helping to preserve their heritage.

“As a Rotuman youth in New Zealand, maintaining our language and customs is crucial to preserving our identity amidst the challenges of living abroad,” he said.

Rotuma is a Fijian dependency about 650km northwest of Fiji. Photo / Akanisi Taumoepeau

The Ministry for Pacific Peoples has been advertising local events and activities happening around the country to help celebrate the special week and also encourage all Kiwis to give it a go.

‘Pacific languages play an important role’

Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti, who announced the dates of the language weeks earlier this year, acknowledged the importance of having them.

“Pacific languages play an important role in strengthening Pacific peoples’ sense of identity and belonging.

“This, in turn, increases their confidence, educational outcomes, employability and their ability to make strong contributions to their communities and to New Zealand.”

There are approximately just under 1000 people in New Zealand who identify as being of Rotuman descent and about the same number of people can speak some of the language, known as Fäeag Rotuạm.

They are among the 381,642 Pacific peoples who call Aotearoa home.

The median age for Rotumans in New Zealand is 26.5 years old, according to the 2018 Census, and the majority (525) are female. Of that group, 48.6 per cent were born in New Zealand.

Figures also showed that 95.7 per cent can speak English, while only 22.3 per cent can speak two languages.

A Rotuman language week has been in place since 2018, but was not on the Ministry for Pacific People’s languages calendar of events.

It was only after an appeal made by the Rotuman community that it was officially introduced as one of the Pacific language weeks in 2020.

Events

Fere Friday: 6pm-8pm tonight: Bounce Avondale, 6 Jomac Place, West Auckland, hosted by Kingsland Rotuman Methodist Congregation. A free family fun night of active play with a Rotuman twist. All welcome, but registrations essential. Email kingslandtrinity@gmail.com.

Kato’aga Day, Auckland: 10am tomorrow: Hosted by NZ Rotuman Fellowship Mairani. Marcellin College, Auckland.

Kato’aga Day, Wellington: 2pm tomorrow: Hosted by NZ Rotuman Fellowship Wellington. Brandon Intermediate School, Porirua.