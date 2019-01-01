Japan's Natural Wonders

Vast, diverse, and dotted with awe-inspiring landmarks, rural Japan is a revelation for travellers. Mt. Fuji is well known, but there are more treasures to explore. From the northern wonderland of Hokkaido to the subtropical islands south of Honshu, Japan is a gallery of inspirational Eastern vistas. Modern Japan may be known for its innovative technology and an ever-expanding city skyline, but its coastlines, forests, peaks, and valleys take you back in time and captivate the soul.

The Japanese islands

It’s well worth venturing beyond popular attractions Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, and Mt. Fuji on the main island of Honshu. To get a feel for the island-chain nature of Japan, try visiting at least one of the other three islands in the “big four”: Hokkaido, Kyushu, or Shikoku. For those who want the full experience, you’ll be amply rewarded if you explore smaller islands such as Okinawa and Naoshima.

Gardens and groves of Kyoto

Another popular choice for travellers looking beyond Tokyo is the city of Kyoto in southwestern Honshu. Kyoto boasts natural wonders such as the picturesque Arashiyama district – home to the Sagano Bamboo Forest. Rickshaws operated by enthusiastic locals are a great way to explore the forest. Travellers are also drawn to Arashiyama’s temples, charming streets and the Hozu River. Soak it all in from the Sagano Scenic Railway, also known as the Sagano Romantic Train.

Japan’s national parks

There are 31 national parks across Japan, and these cover all manner of terrain. Forests, marshes, coastlines, underwater marine sanctuaries, and volcanoes are dotted throughout the country – making Japan an explorer’s playground. Three must-see parks for nature-lovers include Towada Hachimantai National Park in the Tohoku Region, Hokkaido’s Shiretoko National Park, and Nikko National Park in the Kanto region.

Mt. Fuji

Japan’s snow-capped volcanic peaks are as much a part of modern Japan as its busy inner-city intersections.

Mt. Fuji is Japan’s most recognisable natural landmark. The highest mountain peak in Japan lies just two hours from Tokyo – and can even be seen from the city on a clear day. But it’s not just proximity that makes Mt. Fuji the crowning jewel of Japan’s impressive suite of national valuables.

Keen climbers stride up the mountainside by the thousands, with the summer months of July through August being most popular. So prevailing is the hike up the mountain that there’s a post office at its summit.

For those looking for a less strenuous day out, there are regular cable cars to the Fuji Viewing Platform in the Tenjo-Yama Park.

Good to know

Choose your season wisely. Japan’s weather can be extreme. In some parts of the north, infrastructure all but shuts down in the winter months between November and April. Time your travel for autumn and prepare for stunning autumnal colours. If it’s cherry blossoms on your must-see list , make sure you arrive between late March and early April (note: on Japan's southern subtropical islands, the blossoms often open as early as January, while in the far north the buds may still be in bloom well into May).

Be prepared

With the right preparation, research and advice, your holiday to Japan will be a memorable one for all the right reasons. While it’s considered a safe and welcoming travel destination, there are several things that visitors should remember when exploring its sights and sounds.

There are a few local Japanese laws that can take tourists by surprise, such as tourists are required to always carry their passport when travelling through Japan.

Some prescription medication you bring from home may be illegal in Japan, so ensure you keep a prescription note from your doctor and a letter explaining its purpose. It’s also a good idea to have a copy translated into Japanese.

Unfortunately, Japan has suffered from several devastating weather events. Strong winds, heavy rains, snowstorms, and typhoons also have the potential to cause significant travel delays. You must make sure it’s still safe to travel to your destinations by checking for travel advisories on the SafeTravel website . You need to check this when you buy your insurance, again before you start your journey, and before leaving for each new destination.

