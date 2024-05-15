Junior doctors walk off the job, suspended Green MP Darleen Tana’s unpleasant milestone and Loafers Lodge dawn service in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

By Patrick Decloitre of RNZ

French President Emmanuel Macron has declared a state of emergency in New Caledonia after several days of civil unrest in the capital.

Four people are dead due to the unrest and violence in the capital, Noumea.

France TV is reporting a 22-year-old gendarme who was seriously wounded has become the fourth death.

Macron has posted on Twitter, saying the nation is thinking of the gendarme’s family.

Burning tyres on a road in Noumea, New Caledonia, as the country experiences widespread rioting. Photo / Campbell Ross

Hundreds of others have been injured, with more casualties expected as French security forces struggle to restore law and order in Noumea amid reports of clashes between rioters and “militia” groups being formed by city residents.

According to local media, the state of emergency was announced following a defence and national security council meeting in Paris between the Head of State and several members of the government including the Prime Minister and ministers of the Armed Forces, the Interior, the Economy and Justice.

In a press conference yesterday evening in Noumea, the French High Commissioner to New Caledonia, Louis Le Franc, told reporters he would call on the military forces if necessary and that reinforcements will be sent today.

Local leaders called for the state of emergency

The state of emergency declaration comes after the deteriorating situation on Wednesday prompted Southern Province President Sonia Backès to call upon French President Macron to declare a state of emergency so as to allow the Army to back up the police.

“Houses and businesses are being burnt down and looted; organised gangs are terrorising the population and putting at risk the life of inhabitants,” Backes said.