Noumea Airports ground all flights during violent New Caledonia riots

Magenta Airport, Noumea: Blockades and industrial action have grounded flights across New Caledonia ahead of a proposed change to the constitution. Photo / Gérard, CC

All flights into and out of the capital of New Caledonia have been grounded by industrial action and strikes that in some areas have turned violent.

Blockades erected at Nomea’s Tontouta airport have led to its closure, with services grounded until at least 5pm today. A statement for national carrier Aircalin says services today for Auckland, Sydney and Fiji have all been cancelled pending developments.

“Rescheduling information will be posted on our website as soon as possible,” the airline said.

“We regret any inconvenience caused.”

A general strike called by the USTKE union and demonstrations against a proposed constitutional change from Paris. New Caledonia, a French overseas territory some 19,000km from the Metropole, was anticipating large demonstrations from tens of thousands of pro-independence supporters ahead of a scheduled vote on the Constitutional Amendment Bill on Tuesday.

While there have been reports of violence and fires in the capital, elsewhere general strike action has been blocking transport across the islands.

On the Ile des Pins - a popular resort island to the north of New Caledonia - regional links have also been halted.

Domestic carrier Air Calin warned due to industrial action by USKE, union flights from Lifou and Ile des Pins were temporarily halted.

“Due to the announced blockage of Moué airport, all flights to and from Isle of Pines scheduled on Tuesday, May 14, are cancelled,” it said in a statement, adding affected passengers had been notified.

“The airline remains attentive to the evolution of the situation and strives to communicate the consequences of this beyond the event as soon as it is possible.”

Last night, the French High Commission to New Caledonia issued a statement condemning the blockades of streets and public airports and praised the work of the national gendarmerie forces.

After what the commissioner called a night of “public disorder of a great intensity” the office has urged those in New Caledonia to stay at home and limit going outside in the hours to come.

The sale of alcohol and public gatherings have been suspended on New Caledonian territory on Tuesday and Wednesday.