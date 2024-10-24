City lights, country sights: the magic of New York State

Culinary Institute of America , Hudson Valley Region.

When most people think of New York, their minds jump to the towering skyline of Manhattan. But beyond the glittering lights of New York City lies a diverse state rich in culture, natural beauty, history and culinary gold. With regular flights from New Zealand courtesy of Qantas and Air New Zealand, the allure of the Empire State has never been easier to explore.

Recently, Coast Breakfast with Toni, Jase & Sam took the lucky winners of ‘Toni Street’s $10k Big Spender’ competition to the Big Apple and beyond for 10 days of sampling some of what New York State has to offer.

The adventure was Toni’s first trip to New York. “Everything was new for me. The biggest surprise was how idyllic and spacious the wider state of New York is in comparison to the hustle and bustle of the city,” she says.

Here’s a taste of what’s on offer in New York State…

Art and culture: beyond the gallery walls

With its bright lights, Broadway is a cultural focal point of New York City, as is its buzzing art scene. “I’m a total theatre nut so it was a lifelong dream to attend a Broadway show, and The Great Gatsby was everything I had expected and more. The magic was real! Jeremy Jordan, the lead was phenomenal, and I have a total yearning to go back,” Toni says.

For art lovers, Dutchess County is just a short train ride from the city. At Dia Beacon, contemporary art from the 1960s to the present is showcased in a minimalist setting, housed in a former Nabisco factory on the banks of the Hudson River. Its vast collection of works offers a quieter, reflective experience compared to the frenetic energy of the city’s galleries.

For history buffs, Dutchess County also boasts the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library & Museum, where visitors can explore the life and legacy of one of the United States’ most influential presidents.

Franklin D. Roosevelt's Home, Hudson Valley Region.

Food and drink: culinary excellence from city to countryside

New York is a paradise for food lovers, with everything from bagels and street hotdogs in Manhattan and upscale dining at the well-heeled seaside resorts of Long Island to lavish winery meals in the vinous wonderland of the Finger Lakes district and so much more. For Jase, a New York foodie highlight was its pizza. “The best pizza I’ve ever eaten was at Angelo’s, right in the heart of Manhattan,” he says. Sam agrees. “The cheese holds no oil. The base is perfect, and the sausage topping is all meaty and delicious, mixed in with a perfectly balanced pizza sauce! It’s a must-try!”

For fans of creative food magic, plan a visit to the Culinary Institute of America. Known for training some of the world’s top chefs, this prestigious institution offers dining experiences that highlight the very best of New York’s culinary prowess. Graduates from the CIA include culinary stars such as Anthony Bourdain.

Hamptons, Long Island Region.

Set-jetting and history: living your favourite scenes

New York’s vibrant city streets have been the backdrop for countless TV shows and films, making it a dream destination for set-jetting fans. From Friends to Gossip Girl, New York’s streets are a character unto themselves. But the cinematic magic doesn’t stop at the city’s edge. Venture “Upstate”, and you’ll find the majestic estates featured in The Gilded Age series, where the rolling lawns and opulent interiors evoke a sense of grandeur.

Long Island’s many destinations – the Hamptons, Fire Island and Montauk (home to the late-1700s Montauk Lighthouse) are famous movie, TV and music video settings, too. “We went to Oheka Castle in Huntington, Long Island, where Taylor Swift shot her Blank Space music video – so naturally we recreated part of it for social media! It was surreal seeing all the parts of the property where she had filmed. From the winding staircase she drapes herself over, to the topiary trees and regal hallways, it was all instantly recognisable,” Toni says.

Montauk Point State Park, Long Island Region.

The great outdoors: surprising natural beauty

When imagining New York, few people picture the vast expanses of wilderness and serene landscapes that exist beyond the city limits. However, the state is brimming with natural beauty. In the city itself, parks like Central Park and the High Line, which Jase loved, offer green escapes, blending urban life with nature in a way that is both innovative and refreshing. And DUMBO in Brooklyn (an acronym for Down Under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass), with its cobblestone streets and waterfront views of the Brooklyn Bridge, also offers a taste of outdoor relaxation.

Outside the city, the natural wonders continue. Sam loved a biplane ride in Dutchess County. “It was a perfect day with blue skies and fiery autumn trees. And it was a four-seater too! You can take family for a wonderful shared experience.”

Further afield, whether it’s marvelling at the waterfalls in the Finger Lakes region or hiking the famous gorge trail of the Watkins Glen State Park, one of the most picturesque spots in the region, New York is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts.

For those who prefer a bit of adrenaline with their nature, Buffalo-Niagara is the place to be. On the Cave of the Winds tour you can stand on the famous “Hurricane Deck” to marvel at the billowing torrents of the Bridal Veil Falls, just six metres from the railing.

Watkins Glen State Park- Finger Lakes Region.

Whether you’re craving the excitement of the city or the tranquillity of the countryside, New York offers something for everyone. “I think there’s always something that makes you go ‘wow’, no matter how many times you’ve been,” Jase says.

Discover more visit www.iloveny.com or book now with travelusa.co.nz/package/coast-breakfast-new-york-state-adventure/.