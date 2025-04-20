Advertisement
Sports officials fear organised crime risks corrupting New Zealand athletes

Sport Integrity Commission CEO Rebecca Rolls said organised crime syndicates are eyeing up New Zealand sports for money laundering. Composite image / NZ Herald

  • Organised crime syndicates are seeking to corrupt the integrity of New Zealand sport, according to officials, while the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has warned organised crime is moving into sport globally.
  • New Zealand’s Sport Integrity Commission Te Kahu Raunui is working with Interpol to try to protect the integrity of New Zealand sports codes.
  • The commission has warned the Sports Minister the risk of corruption is growing.

Organised crime syndicates have New Zealand sports in their sights for money laundering, according to the country’s sports integrity body.

Rebecca Rolls, chief executive of the Sport Integrity Commission Te Kahu Raunui (SIC) told the Herald our athletes and officials are potentially vulnerable to corruption by – with any sport that is streamed or broadcast potentially a target.

