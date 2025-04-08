Advertisement
Experts urge minister to take bold action on organised crime as drug use soars

Jared Savage
By
Investigative Journalist·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Documentary: New Zealand has tried and failed to fix its methamphetamine crisis for 20 years. Now the country is facing a second wave of the epidemic.
  • Cabinet Minister Casey Costello established an expert group in February to give advice on how government agencies can work better to combat organised crime.
  • The group’s first report says New Zealand’s drug problem is ‘overwhelming’ and the Government needs to take bold steps.
  • Final recommendations will be made in September but ‘deficient’ information sharing between government agencies is highlighted as a problem.

New Zealand is “losing the fight” against organised crime and bold changes are needed urgently to tackle the growing threat, according to a sobering report from a group of experts advising the Government.

In recent years, there have been record-breaking drug busts at the border as global crime syndicates –

Save

