ADDICTS usually describe their first taste of meth as a euphoric high more incredible than anything they’d felt before.

Meth can be snorted or injected, but in New Zealand it’s usually smoked, the cloudy white crystals heated in a pipe and the vapour inhaled.

As the drug hits the brain, it stimulates the reward centre, releasing dopamine in an intense rush that lasts around a minute. The heart races, breathing quickens, the body sweats or shivers. A long high follows, often around eight hours, where users feel energised, invincible and very, very awake. That feeling, the intense pleasurable rush, is what most users are seeking, and what they want to get back to. The euphoria is what motivates addicts to do it again and again.

But the rush doesn’t last. During comedowns users become anxious, aggressive, paranoid and agitated, sometimes picking at invisible bugs crawling on their skin. They create open wounds known as “meth sores” which scab, then scar. Many users lose extreme amounts of weight. Life becomes chaotic, a cycle of binge and bust. Hygiene is forgotten, teeth rot. Once the dependence sets in addicts are perpetually exhausted, unable to get out of bed without a hit. But by then, their tolerance has grown. The drug has less effect, so they need more and more, but it does less, meaning the withdrawals grow worse and worse.

Darnell Rumbal was so addicted to meth she used during pregnancy. Darnell Rumbal was so addicted to meth she used during pregnancy.

“The first time that I smoked meth it was like the best thing that ever happened to me,” says recovering addict Darnell Rumbal, 36. “It was mind-blowing. It was mind-opening. I felt like I could conquer the world. I felt like I had energy for days. It’s so hard to explain but it was the most amazing thing you ever did feel, but you never get that again.

“The last time I smoked it I felt horrible. My mind was scattered. I felt like I lost myself. I felt guilty. I felt suicidal. I felt horrible.”

For many users, meth has the additional impact of dulling their emotions. For some, this is a kind of high in itself, a release from the pain or trauma many are seeking to escape. Trauma is one of the main risk factors for addiction. Many users also suffer from poor mental health, loneliness, isolation, or have histories of childhood abuse and neglect.

For Lucy, daily meth use is a coping mechanism. Her parents were alcoholics. She has a head injury. And while the drug has cost her family and friends and is on the verge of ruining her relationship, she is unable to put down the pipe.

“I've tried counselling … but don’t feel like they understand when I tell them about some of my problems, that all of this happened before the drugs ... it's not actually the problem.”

In a bad week, she spends $150 a day on meth. She has a job, which is why we aren’t using her real name, but she is also $50,000 in debt. Meth rules her life, from the moment she wakes to when she falls asleep, if she sleeps at all.

“It's how I get up in the mornings. I'd make a coffee, and then I'd have a pipe, drink half my cup of coffee, have a smoke, get ready and go to work,” she says.

“I can't remember the last time I ate breakfast. I'm reliant on it physically, I feel like I can't focus, I struggle to get out of bed without it, I can’t deal with normal, everyday stress.”

Addiction is lonely. Outside work she associates only with people who smoke, none of whom she really trusts. She’s hoping to move towns, to get away from her dealers. She plans to go cold turkey with the help of her boyfriend, who got clean last year and is desperate for her to quit too.

“It hurts him a lot because he knows what it does to me. It’s real shit knowing you’ve hurt someone else. And he wants a family, I want a family. We can’t have that unless I get clean.”

ONE OF the secrets about methamphetamine is that, physically at least, it’s not difficult to give up. Hype in its early days created the myth that if users took one hit they were hooked for life, but it’s not true. Physical withdrawals last about two weeks and users don’t necessarily need medical help to detox. The hardest part is the psychological dependence. Users really have to want to quit, and many do not because that means facing the awful reality of their lives. Or, they try and fail because they’re unable to leave their lives behind. While addicts like Lucy have jobs, support and the means to make a new life, many users do not.

Kaitaia, in the Far North, is symptomatic of the type of community riddled with meth. In the drug’s second wave, it has taken root in poor, rural places, where users are vulnerable and looking for an easy means of income, or an escape. Linda Robson, for example, started dealing to pay her rent. Until then, she’d been living in a tent with her teenage grandchildren, struggling to make ends meet.

“When I was on the benefit and wasn’t on the game, I was lucky if we could have bread at the end of that week,” Linda says. “I felt so helpless that I couldn’t feed them sometimes. It was a horrible feeling. It was so lonely.”

With prior convictions, Linda struggled to get a job. When she did get work, it was minimum wage, for a few hours. Never enough.

“I saw dealing as a living for me. A lot of our people turn to crime to survive. That’s the only thing they know. They don’t have education to get a real job. Some of them can’t even read or write.”

That kind of poverty is everywhere in Kaitaia. Moana Erickson, community liaison for the charity Open The Curtains, sees it every day. Her work takes her to the poorest streets, arriving on doorsteps with a koha basket of fresh fried bread and an offer to help liaise with social services.

Moana takes us to homes with no carpet, no curtains. One house, a rental, doesn’t even have a working bathroom. There is never food, particularly in houses where the parents are users. Moana hates meth but doesn’t see it as the main problem in her town.

Moana Erickson from Open The Curtains works to connect families with social services. Many of their clients have been affected by meth. Moana Erickson from Open The Curtains works to connect families with social services. Many of their clients have been affected by meth.

“I think that meth is just a symptom of poverty,” she says. “I think that when you’re really, really poor and you’re struggling to feed your family, there's not a lot of good things going on in your life anyway ... you know a bag of meth is going to make you feel good.”

We meet a grandmother looking after four grandchildren, their parents hooked on meth. When we return, a few weeks later, she has been charged with using and the children are in foster care. Story after story. Even when people want help, they don’t know where to find it. Waiting lists can be months-long. Rehab is out of town, in Dargaville or Paihia. The worst part for social workers in Kaitaia watching people go away to get clean, only to return to the same circle and begin using again.

Other communities have their own stories of limited progress mixed with frustration. In Kawerau, in the Bay of Plenty, raids last year cauterised the meth trade. Police targeted the local chapter of the Mongrel Mob, seizing drugs and firearms, and freezing property assets. In the three months afterwards, crime dropped by a third. A surge of people sought help with their addiction from local iwi Tuwharetoa.

Chief executive of Tuwharetoa’s social service arm, Chris Marjoribanks, has lived in Kawerau his whole life and never been more shocked than when he began hearing the stories of meth use. He’s seen families he grew up alongside prostituting their children to fund the P habits of older members of the whanau.

“I would never have believed it if someone else had told me those stories. It went much wider than that, some physical abuse that was really quite horrific,” says Marjoribanks.

The iwi alone was unable to deal with so many users. Majoribanks lobbied for greater funding and collaboration between government agencies, as well as community groups such as Tuwharetoa. Yet it took more than a year to get a fulltime drug and alcohol counsellor for Kawerau. Majoribanks says it’s not good enough to expect people to travel, for those outside the town to be making all the decisions.

"We know the families, we know the community. We see the impact of methamphetamine on a daily basis ... the deprivation in homes, lack of food, domestic violence, impact on our children.”