Competition organiser Scott Rice said the minister’s visit was part of the manu becoming seen as a national sport.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell at the National Manu Champs in Auckland Photo / Zach Quin

Rice said: “We knew the Minister was likely to attend today in his role as Minister for Sports and Recreation, to see some of the competitors take part – as, Manu has definitely made itself known as a national sport after the success of the champs.

“But we didn’t expect him to actually take the leap!

“We had a police officer last week, a politician this week and a heap of NZ sports stars. It is just awesome to see everyone taking part alongside each other,” he said.

The Minister said: “I loved having a go and getting to go old styles.”

And Mitchell gave the event glowing reviews.

“What a fantastic event the Manu World Champs is. It is so quintessentially Kiwi.”

Mitchell, also the Minister of Police, lauded Constable Vincent Kahui for his jump last week, crediting him with creating a new style of manu.

Sports stars also participated today, including world champion swimmer Lewis Clareburt, All Black legend, Piri Weepu; Laishon Albert-Jones, of the New Zealand Warriors NRL Women’s Premiership, Tyla Nathan Wong, a Black Fern rugby player, and “the Bloody Sāmoan” Michel Mulipola, former NZ Heavyweight Champion and NZ Tag Team Champion wrestler.

