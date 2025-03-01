Advertisement
Z Manu Grand Finals: Sports Minister Mark Mitchell does bomb fully clothed in Auckland’s Viaduct Habour

NZ Herald
The best of the best dive for the overall Z Manu title at Karanga Plaza, on Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour.
  • The Z Manu Grand Finals were held at Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour on Saturday.
  • Senior Government minister Mark Mitchell, the Minister of Police and Minister of Sports and Recreation, showed up to see competitors.
  • Mitchell surprised the crown, leaping into the water and doing a manu fully clothed.

Senior Government minister Mark Mitchell “dive-bombed” into Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour fully clothed at the Z Manu Grand Finals this afternoon.

The Minister of Sports and Recreation made a surprise leap from the floating platform installed for the competition while he was visiting to spectate.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell at the National Manu Champs in Auckland Photo / Zach Quin
The popularity of manu has turned it into a phenomenon, with big social media followings, sharing pictures, and videos, and bragging rights about the spectacular height and sounds the splashes create.

Competition organiser Scott Rice said the minister’s visit was part of the manu becoming seen as a national sport.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell at the National Manu Champs in Auckland Photo / Zach Quin
Rice said: “We knew the Minister was likely to attend today in his role as Minister for Sports and Recreation, to see some of the competitors take part – as, Manu has definitely made itself known as a national sport after the success of the champs.

“But we didn’t expect him to actually take the leap!

“We had a police officer last week, a politician this week and a heap of NZ sports stars. It is just awesome to see everyone taking part alongside each other,” he said.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell at the National Manu Champs in Auckland Photo / Zach Quin
The Minister said: “I loved having a go and getting to go old styles.”

And Mitchell gave the event glowing reviews.

“What a fantastic event the Manu World Champs is. It is so quintessentially Kiwi.”

Police Minister Mark Mitchell at the National Manu Champs in Auckland Photo / Zach Quin
Mitchell, also the Minister of Police, lauded Constable Vincent Kahui for his jump last week, crediting him with creating a new style of manu.

Sports stars also participated today, including world champion swimmer Lewis Clareburt, All Black legend, Piri Weepu; Laishon Albert-Jones, of the New Zealand Warriors NRL Women’s Premiership, Tyla Nathan Wong, a Black Fern rugby player, and “the Bloody Sāmoan” Michel Mulipola, former NZ Heavyweight Champion and NZ Tag Team Champion wrestler.

