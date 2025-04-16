Unlock Northburn set to thrill NZ

This article was prepared by Unlock Northburn Adventures and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

New park to bring world-class thrills to Central Otago.

Cromwell is gearing up to become an epicentre of adrenaline-pumping action with the launch of Unlock Northburn Adventures, an unprecedented attraction that will substantially boost New Zealand’s adventure tourism sector.

The new adventure destination, Unlock Northburn Adventures, is expected to draw over 20,000 visitors annually and enhance New Zealand’s status as the adventure capital of the world.

This exciting venture will offer an action-packed experience, with features including the highest bungy jump and the largest swing in Australasia, both perched high above the stunning John Bull Creek canyon on Northburn Station in Cromwell.

The first phase of Unlock Northburn Adventures will focus on attracting New Zealand visitors, with plans to introduce a family-friendly giant swing featuring a 5-seat pod designed for group experiences.

Initial investment covers construction of essential attraction infrastructure, including the swing platform, anchor points, and support cables. This groundwork has been carefully planned to accommodate future expansion of cable-based experiences in the canyon.

Resource consent for the first phase is already secured, along with a 34-year licence to occupy agreement on Northburn Station. These arrangements ensure that early investors will benefit from leveraged long-term returns as new attractions are added in subsequent phases.

Unlock Northburn Adventures is expected to attract strong market demand from Queenstown, Wānaka, and domestic travellers, with the business plan anticipating attracting 15% of market share on the mere fact that this will be the No 1 attraction and must-do experience.

Visitors will enjoy return trips to Cromwell, where they can explore additional local attractions, such as the Highlands Motorsport Park, a world-class motorsport and tourism park.

To ensure a seamless visitor experience, Unlock Northburn Adventures will operate return shuttles from Queenstown to Cromwell, with on-demand pick-up services available from Wānaka. Upon arrival, guests will be transported to the attraction site on Northburn Station from their base at Highlands Motorsport Park, offering optional packages that combine both attractions. This collaboration enhances the visitor experience and ensures Unlock Northburn Adventures becomes a must-do attraction for tourists in the region.

Unlock Northburn Adventures will be marketed through a variety of channels, including adventure-based magazines, Koru inflight magazine, trade and industry shows, TRENZ, social media, and multi-attraction packages with other Queenstown and Central Otago experiences.

Future development phases will introduce additional attractions, including more swings, a zip line, a mountain coaster, rock climbing and mountain biking. These new features will continue to drive repeat visits and keep the park at the forefront of adventure tourism in the region.

With strong backing from local and national stakeholders, Unlock Northburn Adventures is ready to move forward and help promote and grow Central Otago as the adventure capital of New Zealand.

Investors now have the rare opportunity to be part of this ground-breaking development and share in its future success as it is set to become a key player in the country’s adventure tourism sector.