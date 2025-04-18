New Zealand Cricket (NZC) doesn’t have the financial might to compete with contracts offered by the lucrative T20 leagues, led by the Indian Premier League.

Players such as IPL former captain Kane Williamson, Finn Allen and Devon Conway have previously rejected fulltime NZC contracts in favour of cashing in at T20 leagues around the world; including those that would clash with Black Caps commitments.

Lyall – whose book is published by Pitch Publishing - said it was understandable players from New Zealand wanted to maximise their earning abilities, but the lack of “big bucks” on offer to our top talent could see more stars turn their backs on the national team.

The challenge of protecting international cricket amid growing franchise leagues is explored in new book The Club. Photo / Supplied

“Nobody can blame them for that,” he told the Herald.

“It’s understandable now big money is available, the players want their share. If they can get that by signing on with franchises and hawking themselves around the world playing in as many franchise tournaments as they can, it is understandable if they want do that.

On ethical grounds I hope it doesn’t happen and on cricketing grounds I would also hope it doesn’t happen Cricket historian Rod Lyall on the proposed Saudi cricket league

“My feeling is there is a very strong attachment to the Black Caps brand ... there’s real pride in playing for your country ... but it can easily be overtaken by other things when the stakes include a harbour side house and all the things you can acquire if you are a really big money-earning international player.”

The pressure the T20 leagues and the IPL have put on some of the less financially lucrative international sides was flagged by then Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) boss I.S. Bindra in 2005 when he said franchise cricket “can be bigger than international cricket”.

Finn Allen is among the top New Zealand cricketers who have turned down central contracts with New Zealand Cricket. Photo / Photosport

The riches offered by the IPL are set to be dwarfed by those players could earn in a proposed T20 league in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia’s SRJ Sports Events has proposed a $1.6b global league. It would see eight franchises playing in tournaments in four different locations annually.

It’s part of the Middle East country’s ongoing drive to capture major sporting events, following on from its hosting of Fifa’s World Cup, golf with the breakaway LIV circuit, America’s Cup preliminary racing, an annual round of Formula One, boxing - and a potential bid for the Olympic Games in 2036.

Saudi Arabia’s sporting moves have been labelled “sports washing” by some, who claim they are trying to take the focus off human rights issues in their country.

Lyall said he had an “incredible amount of reservations” about the proposed Saudi league.

But he said it could be a positive for the sport if it was able to dilute the dominant role India has on global cricket.

Jeddah in Saudi Arabia hosted a round of preliminar regatta for the America’s Cup. Photo / JYC Marina

“On ethical grounds I hope it doesn’t happen and on cricketing grounds I would also hope it doesn’t happen,” the cricket historian said.

“The intriguing thing would be whether it would reduce the total power of the BCCI whether it would be a counterweight to the total control which the BCCI now exerts over cricket.

“Maybe the Saudi initiative will be disruptive enough to create a space where the players can say, ‘Look, we don’t have to go on like this and world cricket doesn’t have to go on like this, dancing to India’s tune. We demand change’.”

