Two pedestrians have reportedly been injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Canterbury.

Police were called to the Harts Rd and Leeston Rd intersection about 7.40pm after a report of a vehicle colliding with two pedestrians.

A spokesperson said there are reports of serious injuries.

Harts Rd is currently closed while emergency services are at the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.