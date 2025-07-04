Mead, 64, appeared for sentencing in the Hamilton District Court on Monday on two representative charges of sexual violation by unlawful connection during consensual sex.
Crown solicitor Lexie Glaser pointed out to Judge Arthur Tompkins it wasn’t the first time Mead had sexually assaulted a woman: he was jailed in the High Court at Wellington in 2009 for inserting a metal whisk into a woman’s bottom.
He then went on to reoffend and was recently found guilty by a Hamilton jury of two more charges, relating to his violating her with his fist and a wooden baton, which he kept stored under his bed.
Judge Tompkins said the victim had pleaded, “No, please do not do it” to Mead, but he ignored her.
He then sent her emails containing digitally altered photographs taken from pornographic films, and said that if she complained to police he would send the images to her family and friends, saying they were taken at the party.
Judge Tompkins labelled that offending as “particularly concerning”.
‘He needs to do a lot of work on himself’
Mead’s lawyer, Richard Barnsdale, urged the judge not to impose a minimum period of imprisonment (MPI), instead arguing in favour of letting the Parole Board decide when he would be set free.
“For Mr Mead to convince the Parole Board to be safe to be released, he will need to do a lot of work and see a lot of people, and make a lot of alterations to his life,” Barnsdale said.
“[Mead] says that he hasn’t had any counselling yet and that is the only way that he can be made safe to be released into the community.”
He urged the judge to take a starting point of around 10 years.