The staff of the restaurant were able to stall the man long enough for police to arrive.

The staff of the restaurant were able to stall the man long enough for police to arrive.

Restaurant staff sprang into action after a drunk driver, who later blew six times the legal limit, staggered through their doors, barely able to keep upright and potentially posing a deadly risk to everyone on the road.

Police are tonight thanking staff at the Rototuna restaurant for their efforts in stopping the alleged drunk driver from getting back behind the wheel of his vehicle.

About 1.30pm police were contacted by a Rototuna restaurant, advising them that a highly intoxicated male had driven to the premises.

The staff of the north Hamilton eatery were able to stall the man long enough for police to arrive.