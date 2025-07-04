“There is no doubt in my mind that the combined effort of the members of the public calling this behaviour in, and the effort that the two police staff took, prevented serious harm from occurring on our roads. The guy couldn’t even walk,” Senior Sergeant Leo Belay said.
Police then conducted a breath test, with the man blowing more than six times the legal limit.
“Nobody wants drunk drivers on our roads putting the community at risk.”
Police said if you see unsafe driving behaviour, or someone is in immediate danger, call 111 as soon as possible.
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.