State Highway 1 is closed between Taupō and Tūrangi after a two-vehicle crash. Photo / File

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

State Highway 1 is closed between Taupō and Tūrangi after a two-vehicle crash. Photo / File

State Highway 1 is closed between Taupō and Tūrangi after a serious crash near Motutere.

Police received a report of a two-vehicle crash on SH1 near Jellicoe Pt at around 7.45pm today.

Initial indications suggest there are serious injuries and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Police said the road is closed between Taupō and Tūrangi, and motorists are advised to expect delays.