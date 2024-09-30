The Europe you’ve never experienced

Photo / Contiki.

Explore Albania and other hidden gems with new Old World trips.

Want to go somewhere new, off the over-touristed map and adventurous for your OE? Try Europe.

Seriously. Contiki, the leading travel brand for people aged 18-35, is offering 10 new trips to the Old World in its biggest Europe launch in 60+ years of operation.

Destinations include the first-ever youth tour dedicated to the small Balkan nation of Albania, a different look at the ancient cities of Athens, Rome and Cairo (OK, that’s in Africa, but read on), plus hotspots in France, England and Switzerland.

Louise Levesque, NZ general manager for Contiki’s parent company, The Travel Corporation, has road-tested all the tours and says Albania is a hidden gem, ranked among the top three trending destinations by the global Mastercard organisation.

Gen Z travellers – the first generation to grow up with social media and influencers – are likely to have seen in their feeds the Albania Riviera’s turquoise waters and white-sand beaches, mountain hikes, historic towns and villages and unique culture.

Contiki’s eight-day Albania Beaches & Peaks trip covers the must-see sights and more with experiences including a 2600-year-old traditional music performance and fresh, local cuisine at an agro-tourism farm where Dua Lipa stayed.

The 10-day Ancient Wonders trip offers a fresh perspective on three ancient civilisations. In addition to exploring buzzing historic cities, travellers will visit Cairo’s new Grand Egyptian Museum: the world’s largest archaeological museum which includes a showcase of Tutankhamun’s tomb. They will also island-hop around Greece and enjoy an Italian cooking class in Rome.

With the new season of Emily in Paris (and other global events), France has been trending all over social media. Travellers can live their French fantasy with Contiki’s new France in a Week itinerary – following the star’s path through chateaus, perfumeries, patisseries and a touch of champagne.

For parents or grandparents who can remember their misadventures, Levesque points out that Contiki ‘Version 2024′ has evolved into a very different animal. “Everything about Contiki is deeply rooted in our philosophy of ‘Travel. Together.’ which means to travel in accordance with one another, the places we visit, the people and cultures we enjoy and the planet that provides us with these amazements.”

Post-Covid-19 travel restrictions, she says, Kiwi Gen Zers have been pouring on to planes, and they’re going on longer trips. “On average they’re spending two-plus weeks with Contiki now, and they’re tending to join multi-country tours that cover a number of destinations.

“Greece and Croatia are so popular and that’s where the evolution of the new destination of Albania has come from. People are seeking the cultural side plus the beach side of travel, and it’s an amazing place that fills that gap.

“It’s outside the usual touristy destinations and it offers travellers a really unique and budget-friendly place to visit – that’s a really big thing for them.”

Which is a major attraction for younger Kiwis planning their first European experience – they usually have studied and worked for a year or so – while those experiencing Europe for a second time tend to head deeper into individual countries like Croatia or Italy on subsequent visits to the continent.

Levesque says while Gen Z is inspired to travel by social media, movies and Netflix, their interests go far deeper than those ‘smashing 36 countries in 30 days’ coach trips of previous generations.

“Mental and physical wellbeing is critical to them and a lot of our itineraries reflect that. They will include morning yoga on the lawn of Contiki’s French chateau or nature-based activities where travellers can recharge.

Sustainability is another must-tick for these travellers. While Contiki’s coaches in Europe run on Hydro-Treated Vegetable Oil, reducing emissions by 90%, their train trips allow passengers to utilise the existing transport networks that connect Europe’s main cities. Their Rome to Paris by Train trip – stopping at Venice, Milan and Lausanne – enables travellers to see the continent in a way that is faster than driving but with a lower environmental impact than flying.

“With Gen Z, the mode of transport comes into it and train trips are a great way to make sure their footprint is lighter while covering a lot of ground. You’re using the existing transport system to get from one place to the other.”

This concern extends to deeper experiences. Each itinerary features at least one ‘Make Travel Matter® Experience’, allowing visitors to give back to the local community they’re visiting. For Albania, that’s the concert where locals sing as they have at funerals, weddings and harvest festivals for centuries, recognised on Unesco’s worldwide list of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Levesque says business profits go toward ensuring the culture is preserved. “Contiki and the visitors are doing right by the communities that we visit in the most positive way possible. It’s not about hitting the main tourist activities. It’s about learning directly from the people and communities that keep these traditions and skills alive.”

For Gen Z, the first overseas experience can be life-changing, Levesque says. “It’s something every young person should be out there doing. Travel is something that can truly enhance your perspective on life. It’s something we feel everyone should have the opportunity to experience.”

Which brings some more good news: the world flocked to the Olympics and Euro football tournaments in 2024, inflating travel, sightseeing and accommodation prices. Contiki has gone the other way and reduced the cost on 90% of their Europe 2025 tours.

“We really see the need, especially for youth, to be able to get out there and explore the world, and to do that at a lower cost than what was offered in previous years is more important now than ever given the increasing cost of living affecting so many,” she says.

