Discover Central Otago’s best food and wine
Roam Central is taking over Central Otago from February 15-16, 2025, bringing together the best of the region’s food and wine offerings.
On Saturday, more than 30 Central Otago wineries will unite to craft four wine experience events. Set against breathtaking landscapes, each event promises a unique perspective on Central Otago’s wine scene. Guests can also attend two exclusive dinners at the Bannockburn Hotel and Carrick Winery and Restaurant.
The festivities will continue at the Amisfield Estate on Sunday. Aside from a delicious lunch crafted by Amisfield’s executive chef, Vaughan Mabee, the winery also invites guests to an authentic behind-the-scenes glimpse of the estate’s vineyard and winery. The tasty weekend will end with a dinner at Cloudy Bay, where all winegrowers and Weekend Explorer Pass holders will come together to celebrate. roamcentral.co.nz
Empower your kids to make a real difference in the community with My Wonderland’s Halloween activities. Next week, My Wonderland indoor playground in Albany is giving back to customers and locals alike by reducing their entry price from $12 to $5 from Monday to Friday, along with free gifts on entry for all children attendees. Join the story time events on October 29 and November 1 or dress up your kids for the Halloween Costume Competition on October 31.
My Wonderland is donating every dollar from entries to Acorn Neurodiversity, a charity dedicated to embracing neurodivergent children and youth. mywonderland.co.nz
InterContinental Wellington revamp
InterContinental Wellington has undergone a luxurious makeover, reimagining its 79 Classic Rooms and refreshing the Health Club, in collaboration with Y-6, an Auckland-based interior design studio. The new Classic Rooms offer premium furnishings, upgraded bathrooms with Byredo amenities, and stunning city views.
The redesigned Health Club is a transformation worth indulging in: the first in New Zealand to offer the state-of-the-art Nu-a IV sauna by Found Space, and home to a new ice bath plunge pool. The indoor heated swimming pool, the largest hotel pool in Wellington, has also been revamped and the hotel gymnasium now offers the latest Technogym equipment. wellington.intercontinental.com
Block out your weekend and indulge in Japanese street food, drinks, and the best city skyline views at SO/ Auckland Hotel’s new Yakitori Sundays. Hosted at HISO, the rooftop bar located in the luxury hotel, this weekly offering serves an authentic Japanese dining experience. Take full advantage of the yakitori station, fresh sashimi bar, signature sake-infused cocktails, and smooth tunes by DJ Uncle Barnie. Open now - visit the HISO Rooftop Bar every Sunday from 11.30am to 3pm for a Sunday sesh with a Japanese twist. hiso-rooftopbar.co.nz
New European cruise itineraries for 2025
Athens-based and family-owned small ship cruising company, Variety Cruises has announced new itineraries to an enticing selection of European destinations. With new tours to Italy, Malta, Croatia, Slovenia and Montenegro, these smaller ship cruises are more intimate than most; dedicated to showing tourists the true heart of a destination. Explore up-and-coming tourism hot spots like Albania and beat the large crowds by visiting a different, quieter pocket of Europe next year. varietycruises.com/offers-overview