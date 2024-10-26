Taste the best of Central Otago's seasonal food and wine at Roam Central 2025.

For the kids, with love

Empower your kids to make a real difference in the community with My Wonderland’s Halloween activities. Next week, My Wonderland indoor playground in Albany is giving back to customers and locals alike by reducing their entry price from $12 to $5 from Monday to Friday, along with free gifts on entry for all children attendees. Join the story time events on October 29 and November 1 or dress up your kids for the Halloween Costume Competition on October 31.

My Wonderland is donating every dollar from entries to Acorn Neurodiversity, a charity dedicated to embracing neurodivergent children and youth. mywonderland.co.nz

My Wonderland is a multi-level haven of slides, tunnels, ball ponds, trampolines and foam. Photo / Supplied

InterContinental Wellington revamp

InterContinental Wellington has undergone a luxurious makeover, reimagining its 79 Classic Rooms and refreshing the Health Club, in collaboration with Y-6, an Auckland-based interior design studio. The new Classic Rooms offer premium furnishings, upgraded bathrooms with Byredo amenities, and stunning city views.

The redesigned Health Club is a transformation worth indulging in: the first in New Zealand to offer the state-of-the-art Nu-a IV sauna by Found Space, and home to a new ice bath plunge pool. The indoor heated swimming pool, the largest hotel pool in Wellington, has also been revamped and the hotel gymnasium now offers the latest Technogym equipment. wellington.intercontinental.com

The new health club at InterContinental Wellington.

Japanese street food in Auckland

Block out your weekend and indulge in Japanese street food, drinks, and the best city skyline views at SO/ Auckland Hotel’s new Yakitori Sundays. Hosted at HISO, the rooftop bar located in the luxury hotel, this weekly offering serves an authentic Japanese dining experience. Take full advantage of the yakitori station, fresh sashimi bar, signature sake-infused cocktails, and smooth tunes by DJ Uncle Barnie. Open now - visit the HISO Rooftop Bar every Sunday from 11.30am to 3pm for a Sunday sesh with a Japanese twist. hiso-rooftopbar.co.nz

Watch live yakitori stations grill your food at HISO Rooftop Bar, SO/ Auckland Hotel.

New European cruise itineraries for 2025

Athens-based and family-owned small ship cruising company, Variety Cruises has announced new itineraries to an enticing selection of European destinations. With new tours to Italy, Malta, Croatia, Slovenia and Montenegro, these smaller ship cruises are more intimate than most; dedicated to showing tourists the true heart of a destination. Explore up-and-coming tourism hot spots like Albania and beat the large crowds by visiting a different, quieter pocket of Europe next year. varietycruises.com/offers-overview